Greenwood motorcyclist dies in crash

A 29-yar-old Greenwood man was killed in a traffic crash Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a press release, the agency reported that the Greenwood man was driving a motorcycle northbound in the inside lane of State Road 69 and approaching its intersection with Chips Drive when an SUV entered the intersection after having stopped at a stop sign on Chips Drive. The front of the motorcycle collided with the SUV’s driver-side door.

The motorcycle driver was unseated from the bike, which came to rest on its left side in the intersection after impact.

The SUV came to rest in the intersection, facing west. The driver of the SUV and his two passengers, a 45-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, all of Wichita Falls, Texas, received minor injuries in the crash.