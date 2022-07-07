Greenwood Supermarket formalizes reopening

Greenwood Supermarket and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday morning, July 1, to celebrate the grand reopening of the grocery’s new location at 4185 Bryan Street in Greenwood.

Greenwood Supermarket is owned and operated by Bill and Christine Smith.

The store actually opened several weeks ahead of the big formal ceremony.

Greenwood had been without a grocery store for more than two years, ever since a fire significantly damaged the building where the Smith family had originally established the Greenwood Supermarket and deli in 1994. The fire had come about a month after Hurricane Michael tore through the community in October of 2018.

The community and the couple celebrated the start of construction on their now grocery store in November of 2021. It’s right next door to the building they’d leased for all those years.

Their new grocery includes 7,500 sq. ft. instead of the 6,000 sq. ft. they had before. The Smiths expanded their deli side and some other sections of the store.

The deli is a popular spot for businesses and other operations located within a short stretch of miles north and south of it, where nearby workers from a prison, a school, a residential center, commercial outfits and more can go for a quick bite and avoid a trip in to the busier Marianna traffic for lunch.

And as for the grocery store, its arrival put an end to the 20-mile-round-trip grocery trips than many Greenwood residents had to make after the original store shut down.

Call 850-594-3306 for more information about the business.