Greenwood Supermarket reopens

The Greenwood Supermarket and deli on Bryan Street (SR 71) opened in its new location ⁠— right next door to its old ⁠— on Monday, with well-wishers dropping by to shop and/or simply get a look at the long-awaited return of their beloved grocery store and to welcome the crew.

The town has been without it since late 2018, when a fire significantly damaged the old location. That was just a few weeks after Hurricane Michael, when the community was still dealing with the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Without a grocery store in town, Greenwood residents often faced a nearly 30-minute round trip to buy last-minute items for the dinner table.

Its absence also wiped out a quick, hot lunch for people that worked in the area, like employees of Sunland, folks in Malone, and others. Many depended on it for breakfast, fried chicken at lunch or a pizza for an early dinner.

And it knocked out an opportunity for teens in the area that could land their first real job there under the guidance of elders who cared about more than their work ⁠— aiding in the young workers’ growth and development as members of the workforce was also a primary concern. The store had employed many such young people since the store had opened in the mid-1990s.

The founders, Bill and Christine Smith, had been inspired for some of those reasons to open the store in the first place, and after the fire they still felt the store was needed. They plunged ahead with plans to build a new store of their own next door ⁠— they’d rented the previous structure from someone else. Construction began in early 2021.

But the shadow of a new crisis was something they faced from the outset, and it played a role in the fact that the store didn’t open as expected late that year. The COVID-19 pandemic was growing by then and even now is still having its effect on the supply chain. The work progressed but that slowed things. The coolers they needed, for instance, were not available for a very long time. With those arriving at last just weeks ago, the opening was finally possible this week.

It was a soft opening, to give the team time to identify and smooth out any glitches that happen with start-up. There will be a grand opening soon, with the date not yet set.

While it was a soft opening, it wasn’t a quiet one.

The Smiths longtime store manager, Loretta Shaw, said the register rang more than 400 times that day. And many more also came in without buying anything in the moment ⁠— they were there to see it and to offer their congratulations to the team.

The store is bigger than the old one, by an extra 1,500 square feet that allowed the owners to expand its deli, meat, produce and dairy departments. The deli will still have customer favorites, like Hunt Brothers pizza, and chicken fried on site. Shaw reports that one of customers’ favorite cooks, Hattie Bell, will be returning to the deli kitchen soon to join others hired for the re-opening.

Right now, there are about 14 on the store’s full-time crew and Shaw says she already needs another 10 or so. Several workers have been putting in 12-hour days for the last three weeks, including Sundays, to get ready for start-up.

On Monday, Shaw and the others had a happy challenge in getting their work done. “I’ve had more hugs today than I have had in the last three years,” Shaw said. “The community support has been amazing, wonderful. We’re so glad to be back and to feel so welcome. To serve people like this — it’s very rewarding.”