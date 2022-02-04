 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenwood Supermarket set to open by month's end
The Greenwood Supermarket is expected to open by month's end.

 LORETTA SHAW, PROVIDED

The Greenwood Supermarket is expected to open by the end of this month, says Loretta Shaw, a family member who will manage the store when owners Bill and Christine Smith open the doors.

The original market was destroyed by fire on Nov. 13, 2018, just weeks after it had escaped any major damage from Hurricane Michael.

The new store is located just next door to the old, at 4185 Bryan Street, the new location owned by the Smith family.

It is expected to have bigger deli and bigger meat department, Shaw said, with roughly 7,500 sq. ft. under roof as compared to the old 5,000 sq. ft. store.

“We were waiting on the septic tank permit, and that came through last week, so things are really on the ball this week, and we think it will open by the end of February,” Shaw said. “It’s going to be so nice. It’s new, so clean. We’re starting fresh and it’s going to be awesome.”

There were about 20 people on the payroll as either part-time or full-time when the store burned and Shaw anticipates that the store might need a few more than that with the bigger footprint and with an eager community practically perched on the doorstep awaiting its opening.

“Everywhere we go, we get asked, ‘When are you opening?,’ Shaw said. “That’s been happening all along. We have a lot of support from the community and it means so much to all of us. We’re looking forward to getting back in business, back to serving the people that have been our support, never giving up on us and always letting us know that we’re wanted.”

She expects a big grand-opening ceremony soon, with a big reveal of the store’s interior at that time. For now, it’s inside look is being kept under wraps to ensure what she’s hoping will be a “wow” moment for customers.

