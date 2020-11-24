 Skip to main content
Greenwood woman critically injured in crash
  • Updated
A 64-year-old Greenwood woman was critically injured early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports that she steered her car into a support pole at the mobile COVID-19 check station at Sunland and then into a tree.

Officials say she was northbound on Williams Drive just after 6 a.m., when she steered into the right side of the check station. The sedan she was driving colliding with a support pole. The car then began to travel westbound on Williams Drive and onto the south shoulder. It then re-entered the roadway and traveled onto the north shoulder, where it began traveling west and collided with a tree.

The car turned one-quarter of a clockwise rotation before coming to final rest on the north shoulder facing north.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Airheart helicopter.

