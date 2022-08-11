Ground-breaking held at Endeavor Industrial Park in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners, the Jackson County Economic Development Committee, the City of Marianna and DHM Melvin Engineering met this week to commemorate the start of construction at the site of the Endeavor Industrial Park.

A ceremonial ground-breaking took place at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The engineering firm obtained a Community Development Block Grant for $2 million on behalf of the county in connection with the project, along with a U.S. Economic Development Administration Grant of $2.6 million to build to an approximately 40,000 square foot lease-able facility at the Endeavor Industrial Park.

A potential tenant has been identified as a maker of aluminum parts, but the name has not yet been disclosed to the general public. It is currently code named “Blue Sky.”

The building is being constructed overall “to support manufacturing growth and boost county economic diversification and resiliency efforts,” a press release from the county stated.

The City of Marianna obtained a Rural Infrastructure Fund Grant to extend water, sewer and natural gas to the proposed facility and construct a road.