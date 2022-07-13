Ground-breakings set for two major projects in Marianna

Ground-breaking ceremonies are upcoming for two major economic development projects in Jackson County.

The first is Monday, July 25, at 8 a.m. to mark the beginning of construction on a nearly $1 million infrastructure project at 2099 State Road 71 South.

That’s near the former Malloy Glad Farms property, where Chick-fil-A recently announced it would build a new restaurant expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

The infrastructure to support it, and potential future business locations in the area, will include the design, permitting, inspection and construction of public roadways and utilities from State Road 71 into the property.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded Jackson County $994,712 through the Rural Infrastructure Fund, funding which was obtained through a successful grant application written by DHM Melvin Engineering.

This first phase of construction it will help fund includes building the main access roadway, secondary roadway, roadway improvements to State Road 71, stormwater infrastructure, and the extension of water and sewer utilities.

For more information contact the Jackson County Economic Development Committee at 850-633-2203 or executive@jacksoncounty.com.

The next big groundbreaking is set for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 a.m. to mark the beginning of construction on the first new building to be completed in the Endeavor Industrial Park.

The structure, code-named “Project Blue Sky,” is expected to include approximately 30,000 sq. ft., and is described as a building meant to “support manufacturing growth and boost county economic diversification and resiliency efforts,” according to a press release from the Jackson County Economic Development Committee.

The building is expected to be leased to a tenant that manufactures aluminum parts, according to DHM Melvin Engineering owner David Melvin, who said confidentiality agreements would not allow him to be more specific at this point. He did say, however, that more information is expected to be disclosed soon.

DHM Melvin Engineering, on behalf of the Jackson County Commission, obtained a Community Development Block Grant of $2 million and a US Economic Development Administration Grant of $2.6 million to build the facility. The city of Marianna obtained a Rural Infrastructure Fund Grant to extend water, sewer and natural gas to the proposed facility and construct a road.

