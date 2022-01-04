Gulf Power now integrated into Florida Power & Light

As of Monday of this week, the release stated, all customers have been able to visit FPL.com and log in with their existing username and password to manage their account. “The FPL Mobile App will also be available for download to provide customers with instant, secure access to their accounts, while on the go. In addition, customers will be able to report an outage through FPL.com and the new FPL Mobile App,” the release also stated.

In the release, FPL encouraged customers to be on the lookout for potential scams. “Scammers continue to aggressively target utility customers using phones, emails and in-person visits. Be wary of suspicious activity and learn how to spot a scam,” the release stated. The company reminds its customers and others to:

Hang up if you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from FPL. The caller ID may even display FPL’s or Gulf Power’s name.

Never share personal information.

Do not pay over the phone if the caller is asking for immediate payment only with a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid disconnection.