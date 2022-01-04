Gulf Power now integrated into Florida Power & Light

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) announced as 2022 began that the integration of Gulf Power into the company is now complete. With former Gulf Power customers in Northwest Florida now being served under Florida Power & Light Company brand. An approved plan aligning FPL and Gulf Power’s rates and tariffs went into effect this week.
“Productivity improvements at Gulf Power since its acquisition by NextEra Energy, FPL’s parent company, are expected to reduce annual operations and maintenance expenses in 2022 by $86 million which, on a scale-adjusted basis, is the equivalent of saving nearly $1 billion at FPL,” FPL said in a press release. “FPL also projects long-term combined system benefits of approximately $1.5 billion as a result of power generation upgrades already underway, a new transmission line physically connecting both utility systems and the ability to dispatch from, and plan for, a common fleet of power generation resources. In total, combining the two companies and operating as a single utility system is projected to save customers more than $2.8 billion over the lifetime of these assets.”
“Customers in Northwest Florida will benefit from increasingly more affordable electric bills as part of the company’s approved four-year rate plan,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “Since the acquisition of Gulf Power in 2019, our team has worked tirelessly to identify and implement productivity improvements and integrate the two companies, improving reliability roughly 50 percent and reducing the carbon dioxide emissions rate nearly 30 percent in just three years. Today’s milestone is the next step in continuing to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future all of us can depend on, including future generations.”
The company went on to advise in the release that FPL will rebrand Gulf Power office buildings, trucks and uniforms with the FPL logo over the coming months. During this transition period, customers may see employee uniforms and vehicles with either the FPL logo or Gulf Power logo.
The company’s four-year rate plan, unanimously approved by the Florida Public Service Commission in October 2021, went into effect on Jan. 1. “The plan unifies the rates and tariffs of FPL and Gulf Power and supports FPL’s continued long-term investments in infrastructure, clean energy and innovative technology – including the largest solar buildout in the U.S.,” the press release stated. “In recognition of the initial difference in the costs of serving the existing FPL and Gulf Power customers, the settlement agreement implements a transition rider/credit mechanism to address those differences in a reasonable manner for all customers. The transition rider/credit will decline to zero over a five-year period, at which point rates would be fully aligned by Jan. 1, 2027.”
Under the plan, company officials said, “FPL’s typical 1,000-kWh residential bill is projected to remain well below the national average and among the lowest in Florida through 2025. For customers in Northwest Florida, a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is projected to decline over the next four years. To learn more about the plan, visit www.FPL.com/answers.”
As of Monday of this week, the release stated, all customers have been able to visit FPL.com and log in with their existing username and password to manage their account. “The FPL Mobile App will also be available for download to provide customers with instant, secure access to their accounts, while on the go. In addition, customers will be able to report an outage through FPL.com and the new FPL Mobile App,” the release also stated.
In the release, FPL encouraged customers to be on the lookout for potential scams. “Scammers continue to aggressively target utility customers using phones, emails and in-person visits. Be wary of suspicious activity and learn how to spot a scam,” the release stated. The company reminds its customers and others to:
Hang up if you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from FPL. The caller ID may even display FPL’s or Gulf Power’s name.
Never share personal information.
Do not pay over the phone if the caller is asking for immediate payment only with a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid disconnection.
Ask to see identification if someone comes to your door or into your yard and claims to represent FPL or Gulf Power. All company employees carry a photo identification badge.
Contact FPL at 800-225-5797 to report a scam or confirm information if you are in doubt about anything you receive by mail or email.
After a scam incident, customers should also contact their local police department, the Florida Attorney General Office at www.MyFloridaLegal.com or the Federal Trade Commission at www.consumer.ftc.gov.