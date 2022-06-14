Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build 2022 gets underway

The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity served up a big dinner last Thursday night in Marianna to thank the women that would rise early the next morning to drive nails and work all day to help build a new home for a family in Chipley.

The “Women Build” project was carried out for a family in Jackson County the previous year and this time it was Washington County’s turn to experience the power of women working together on a mission.

The two counties joined forces several years ago to form the Chipola Area Habitat group under the leadership of the team’s Executive Director Carmen Smith. She had led the Jackson County Habitat before the two counties merged to form the new joint Habitat.

Carol Rippee, who co-founded Rippee Construction in Tallahassee with her husband, now deceased, was Thursday’s guest speaker at the pre-build event in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex on Penn Avenue in Marianna.

Rippee talked primarily about how she and her company on several occasions turned extreme challenges into opportunity. Today, her daughter is president of the firm and all the leaders on the executive side of the business are women. Rippee has stepped into the role of secretary/treasurer but maintains a controlling 51 percent share of the company’s ownership.

The night also featured a talk from Melissa Sapp, whose home in Jackson County was built through Habitat and for which she is paying through a mostly traditional mortgage, minus interest but with a significant amount of “sweat equity” she invested as she worked on builds for herself and others.

The evening was anchored by the local Habitat’s Homeowner Services Manager Cynthia Williams as emcee, and Habitat board member Amber Baggett also spoke. She encouraged others to volunteer their time or contribute their resources to the cause of helping local families obtain affordable housing through the organization.