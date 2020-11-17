Habitat to build 4 'tiny homes'

This is also the first time that Habitat is engaging a university team for the design of a structure here.

The houses are all different but have similar floor plans and will range in size from about 615 to 970 square feet. Two will be one-bedroom units and two will have two bedrooms.

They’ll be even more affordable than the typical Habitat home. Smith said they’ll come in under six figures, making their mortgages potentially more attainable for the target senior and veteran populations. The latest appraisal of a typical Habitat home was estimated at six figures, around $115,000. Smith said she’s confident these four will be well under that, although there are challenges because of the rising cost of construction materials essentially across the board.

Those seniors and veterans displaced by Hurricane Michael, she said, are of particular interest as applications are being accepted.

“I got frustrated with the fact that we so often find people in need of a home but that don’t have the kind of income that would qualify them for traditional home,” Smith said.