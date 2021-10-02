 Skip to main content
Halloween events begin
SPOOKY SEASON

Halloween events begin

Halloween events begin

The visitors center and gift shop at Florida Caverns State Park in Marianna will be haunted and open with special events for kids during special hours on Oct. 16-17.

 DEBORAH

BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

The gift shop in the Florida Caverns State Park visitors center will be open in the special haunting hours of 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 16-17 with free games for kids and a haunted forest in the backdrop.

Park admission is $5 per vehicle and cave tours are available at the special price of $5 for the period.

In other Halloween events announced as October begins, the Sneads High School Project Graduation committee will be putting on a Haunted House fundraiser this year.

The event will be held Oct. 28-30 at the Clark barn in Grand Ridge at 2749 State Road 69 south.

Admission is $5. It will be open 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, and 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.

