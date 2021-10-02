Halloween events begin

The gift shop in the Florida Caverns State Park visitors center will be open in the special haunting hours of 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 16-17 with free games for kids and a haunted forest in the backdrop.

Park admission is $5 per vehicle and cave tours are available at the special price of $5 for the period.

In other Halloween events announced as October begins, the Sneads High School Project Graduation committee will be putting on a Haunted House fundraiser this year.

The event will be held Oct. 28-30 at the Clark barn in Grand Ridge at 2749 State Road 69 south.

Admission is $5. It will be open 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, and 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.