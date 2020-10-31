Halloween events set for tonight

This Halloween night in Greenwood, Cottondale and Marianna will wrap up the haunting season in Jackson County.

In Marianna, the Mary Gregory Haunted Gardens will see its last night open, with a day-after finish. It’s located at 4470 Putnam Street. Admission is a penny a person, and the good witch on duty will magically multiply the pennies collected to make a donation to the Chipola Historical Trust.

In Cottondale, the haunted Mosier's Family Farm corn maze will finish its season, with horror-movie characters hidden in the maze to give visitors one more scare. The maze is open 7-10 p.m. at 2565 Standland Road. Admission is $10.

And over in Greenwood, Halloween on Wintergreen will feature a drive-in movie presentation of "Ghost Busters" at 8 p.m., but get there at 7 p.m. to participate in hayrides up to movie time.

The $10 price of admission includes popcorn, soda, candy and a hayride. Other concessions will be available for sale.

The event is at The Farms at Two Egg, located at 4382 Wintergreen Road. Costumes are encouraged. There’s a photo booth available.