Halloween tips and treats abound

The Mary Gregory Haunted Garden on Putnam Street in Marianna opens next Monday, Oct. 26, for free enjoyment day and night through the day after Halloween, except for Halloween night on Saturday, Oct. 31: The price of admission on that date is a penny per guest.

For every penny that the generous witch on duty collects that night at 4470 Putnam, she will multiply in donated dollars to the Chipola Historical Trust.

Word is that the garden is especially scary at night this year, with spooky sounds and lights creating a creepy atmosphere in fun.

In the daytime, visitors get the benefit of seeing more details.

There are some new things at the annual haunting this year. All are welcome to visit day or night, as many times as they wish throughout the Halloween season.

Others in the neighborhoods near 4700 Putnam are also getting into the spirit this year, a drive-by will reveal.

Just across the street, for instance, there’s a haunted lawn. And around the corner on Broad, Cindy Brewer has a crew of scary clowns frolicking in the yard. On Thursday, her haunted bride arrived on the scene as well. She was still working on additional elements for her Halloween display as well.