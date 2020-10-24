Halloween tips and treats abound

The Mary Gregory Haunted Garden on Putnam Street in Marianna opens next Monday, Oct. 26, for free enjoyment day and night through the day after Halloween, except for Halloween night on Saturday, Oct. 31: The price of admission on that date is a penny per guest.
For every penny that the generous witch on duty collects that night at 4470 Putnam, she will multiply in donated dollars to the Chipola Historical Trust.
Word is that the garden is especially scary at night this year, with spooky sounds and lights creating a creepy atmosphere in fun.
In the daytime, visitors get the benefit of seeing more details.
There are some new things at the annual haunting this year. All are welcome to visit day or night, as many times as they wish throughout the Halloween season.
Others in the neighborhoods near 4700 Putnam are also getting into the spirit this year, a drive-by will reveal.
Just across the street, for instance, there’s a haunted lawn. And around the corner on Broad, Cindy Brewer has a crew of scary clowns frolicking in the yard. On Thursday, her haunted bride arrived on the scene as well. She was still working on additional elements for her Halloween display as well.
As parents and their children prepare to celebrate in whatever way they decide, the Marianna Police Department has issued a guideline for those choosing to trick-or-treat this year.
Only approach houses that have their exterior lights on. Use CDC guidelines for social distancing when in public areas. Be sure all costumes and accessories have reflective tape. Use glow sticks for better visibility if possible.
A responsible adult should accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
Drivers should watch carefully for children potentially walking on medians, curbs and roadways. All should enter and exit driveways and alleys with extreme caution.
At twilight and later in the evening, be on the lookout for kids in dark clothing.
All are encouraged to use sidewalks when walking to each house, rather than driving a vehicle and parking on curbs. Officials say this minimizes the chances of passing vehicles striking pedestrians.
Finish your trick-or-treat rounds by 8 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!