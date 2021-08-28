'Hands on a Hardbody' auditions are Aug. 30-31

“One of the reasons I chose this play, and to open the season with it, is that it serves as a way for us to reconnect right now; Chipola with the community, the community members with each other. We’ve all lived in isolation for so long because of the pandemic. Our theatre program, and everyday life for everyone, has been so affected by it and now we really need that bonding. This show is so conducive to that,” he said.

Miller and Miller Nissan is letting Chipola borrow a truck for the show, at no charge. It will be the central set piece, but Chipola technical theatre students, 12 strong this year, will build other things for the stage, including the dealership structure that serves as a backdrop to the action. It will be localized to reflect the Miller and Miller shop.

The technical theatre program is experiencing resurgence, said Chipola’s Director of Technical Theatre Connie Smith. “I am very excited about where we are right now and how both the AS and the AA Tech programs are growing,” Smith said. “I am happy to report that our Tech program has grown this year to 12 Tech majors. This is a great jump...at least double since the pandemic...and signals to me that we are back on a steady rate of growth now. I think pre-pandemic I was between eight and 10 majors.”