'Hands on a Hardbody' auditions are Aug. 30-31

A play about everyday humans striving for their dreams will open the Chipola Theatre season in October and auditions for some 15 roles in the musical, “Hands on a Hardbody,” will be held Aug. 30-31.
Theatre Director Raines Carr is hoping the 6-9 p.m. audition nights will draw enough community members to fill all or most of those parts. You don’t have to sign on ahead of time to audition: Just show up on either night.
Perhaps for this show more than ever before in the history of Chipola Theatre, having community members fill the stage is an important goal for theatre leadership.
The play is based on a real-life event. In the mid-1990s a vehicle dealership in Texas held a promotional contest in which it invited people to try and win a vehicle by simply putting their hand on it at the start of the competition and being the last to let go (except for a few scheduled group breaks). Someone did win that contest. It took 77 hours for all but one to walk away.
The play explores human endurance, hope, conflict, struggle, humor, joy, pathos and more as it peers into elements of contestants’ private lives which are revealed in their literal reaching-out for a dream that is in their very grasp and theirs if they can endure.
The real contest drew 24 contestants. The play has 10, with five or six other characters mixed in, including spouses of some contestants and members of the dealership’s sales crew.
All the real contestants were ordinary members of the Texas community where the contest was held. Carr hopes that all the character contestants will be played by ordinary members of this community willing to share their talent on the stage. He’s certain the right people are out there.
He’s hoping for full-out community involvement for reasons other than keeping things authentic on that score.
“It’s about us. It’s about the hopes and dreams and endurance of the people we see every day, that’s what excites me about it,” Carr said. “It invites people into the theatre with something we’re very familiar with, people we can portray and see and recognize as the people next door,” he explained. “This is about our dreams as regular human beings, not some far-off place or theme.”
The need for transportation is nearly universal, and bigger than the hardware of a truck, he points out.
“A vehicle is more than something that can get us from point A to point B on a map,” Carr said. “It can take us closer to our dreams...to that job or to that college or to that date that is on the path to the bigger things we dream of. A free vehicle to get us on our journey: Who wouldn’t be attracted to that?”
Carr said he felt this play was the perfect one to start the series of six upcoming Chipola Theatre shows, particularly under the circumstances of these times.
“One of the reasons I chose this play, and to open the season with it, is that it serves as a way for us to reconnect right now; Chipola with the community, the community members with each other. We’ve all lived in isolation for so long because of the pandemic. Our theatre program, and everyday life for everyone, has been so affected by it and now we really need that bonding. This show is so conducive to that,” he said.
Miller and Miller Nissan is letting Chipola borrow a truck for the show, at no charge. It will be the central set piece, but Chipola technical theatre students, 12 strong this year, will build other things for the stage, including the dealership structure that serves as a backdrop to the action. It will be localized to reflect the Miller and Miller shop.
The technical theatre program is experiencing resurgence, said Chipola’s Director of Technical Theatre Connie Smith. “I am very excited about where we are right now and how both the AS and the AA Tech programs are growing,” Smith said. “I am happy to report that our Tech program has grown this year to 12 Tech majors. This is a great jump...at least double since the pandemic...and signals to me that we are back on a steady rate of growth now. I think pre-pandemic I was between eight and 10 majors.”
The music division at Chipola gets a workout in this show, with a live band on stage. The group was put together by the school’s own Dr. Josh Martin in the music division.
The play runs about two hours, with an intermission sandwiched in. Performances are Oct. 14-17, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Tickets go for $15 and they’re available starting Sept. 27 for the general public but members of the ACT Fund (a Chipola Theatre support organization) can redeem their tickets beginning Sept.20.