Happy Easter
SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF EGGS

Happy Easter

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield played an additional role in the world on Thursday and Friday, dressing up like the Easter Bunny to drop thousands of Easter eggs on elementary school campuses across the county in celebration of the holiday.

Jackson County Commissioners, the Jackson County School Board and the Jackson County Tourist Development Council also all had a hand in the event, with Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels accompanying Edenfield and pilot Kevin Arnold on the Friday drop to narrate the trip.

Their journey can be viewed on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

