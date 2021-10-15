'Hardbody' cast impresses guest actor Guarino

A perfect mix of circumstances made it possible for professional actor Stephen Guarino to perform in this week’s “Hands On A Hardbody” at Chipola College, where friend Raines Carr runs the theatre department.
The show opened Thursday, with performances also on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and concludes with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Guarino was one of busiest actors on the east and west coast for a nice long stretch. He had roles in television and movies in quick succession, and earned three Emmy nominations along the way. He’ll soon start work on another movie, but after other projects wrapped this summer, he was looking to get out of Hollywood for a while. He was missing live theatre, though, and he got in contact with Carr when he headed to his Orlando hometown for a break.
“I put my name in his ear,” Guarino said, “I told him to let me know if he heard of anything on stage that might have a role for me. I try to pursue shows as they move off Broadway into performance in other places.”
Carr had this show in the works, and before long Guarino hit the road on a four-hour trip to north Florida.
He knew the play well. Hunter Foster, an actor he admires and connects with as someone with similar talents, had played the Benny role on Broadway in 2013, and from his study of that work Guarino felt he could play the role and sing it even though he does not primarily think of himself as a singer.
He’s staying in Tallahassee, to be close to his alma mater, Florida State University, and re-connect with the people he knew when he was studying there, but he’s spent most of his time in Marianna for the past six weeks getting ready to play the character of “Benny” in the Chipola show. And Carr turned him loose as a mentor to his fellow cast members as well and as the staging master. This is the first time he’s taken a mentoring task on this scale.
Guarino said he admires the young cast members and that he’s enjoying all the duties he has in the show.
“I’ve got a long history of choreography, staging and directing, and there’s nothing I love more than choreography,” he said. “I’m in charge of staging and the actors have the challenge of moving an 8,000-pound vehicle around the stage and making it look easy. It’s been fun, helping with all that, and the cast is just really on board all the time. I’m really impressed with the natural talent of the students in the community of Marianna,” he said. “In an age of so many self-important, social media-obsessed young people, these are some that value, love, camaraderie, teamwork and live performance. They were so focused, so looking to get immersed in the real-life experiences. They weren’t texting or distracted by other things. They were always fully present, learning and working together.”
Some of Guarino’s TV and movie credits include the TV series "I’m Dying Up Here" as Sully Patterson, the sitcom "Happy Endings" as Derrick, the series "Dr. Ken" as Connor, the series "Eastsiders" as Quincy, the series "The Big Gay Sketch Show" and an upcoming role in movie “Reagan” as president Ronald Reagan’s deputy chief of staff Mike Deaver. That one’s due out next year.