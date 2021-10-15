'Hardbody' cast impresses guest actor Guarino

He’s staying in Tallahassee, to be close to his alma mater, Florida State University, and re-connect with the people he knew when he was studying there, but he’s spent most of his time in Marianna for the past six weeks getting ready to play the character of “Benny” in the Chipola show. And Carr turned him loose as a mentor to his fellow cast members as well and as the staging master. This is the first time he’s taken a mentoring task on this scale.

Guarino said he admires the young cast members and that he’s enjoying all the duties he has in the show.

“I’ve got a long history of choreography, staging and directing, and there’s nothing I love more than choreography,” he said. “I’m in charge of staging and the actors have the challenge of moving an 8,000-pound vehicle around the stage and making it look easy. It’s been fun, helping with all that, and the cast is just really on board all the time. I’m really impressed with the natural talent of the students in the community of Marianna,” he said. “In an age of so many self-important, social media-obsessed young people, these are some that value, love, camaraderie, teamwork and live performance. They were so focused, so looking to get immersed in the real-life experiences. They weren’t texting or distracted by other things. They were always fully present, learning and working together.”

Some of Guarino’s TV and movie credits include the TV series "I’m Dying Up Here" as Sully Patterson, the sitcom "Happy Endings" as Derrick, the series "Dr. Ken" as Connor, the series "Eastsiders" as Quincy, the series "The Big Gay Sketch Show" and an upcoming role in movie “Reagan” as president Ronald Reagan’s deputy chief of staff Mike Deaver. That one’s due out next year.