Harden home to 'Be Wildfire Ready'

The Florida Forest Service and its Chipola Forestry Center have launched a special Be Wildfire Ready campaign in the Panhandle, saying that the massive loss of trees in Hurricane Michael has created an extreme threat of wildfire in its wake.
The Be Wildfire Ready campaign is designed to increase the public's awareness and provide resources that residents and landowners can use to help prevent and prepare for wildfire, including: How to burn yard waste safely, information on how to report suspicious/ arson activity, how to prepare yards and homes to minimize the wildfire hazard, and how to prepare an emergency supply kit.
Resources can be found on the agency’s campaign website, BeWildfireReadyFL.com.
This is the second in a series of articles supporting the awareness campaign. This one focuses on how to make your home safer against the threat of wildfire.
Hardening your home and outbuildings against fire is important to reduce wildfire impact and its spread. Consider the following areas as you harden your home:
Interior
Keep working fire extinguishers on hand.
Install a smoke alarm on each level of your home, inside and near all bedrooms.
Test monthly and replace batteries annually.
Roofs
Regularly clear your roof and gutters of branches, leaves and other types of debris.
Roofs made of wood shingle or wood shake are especially vulnerable to fire. Consider other, safer materials: Class A asphalt/fiberglass, sheet metal, tile, and concrete.
Eaves
(Eaves are the edges of the roof that overhang the face of a wall and, normally, project beyond the side of a building.)
It is important to make sure that your eaves are made with fire resistant materials and in good condition to ensure that a fire cannot enter your attic.
Vents
Clean vents regularly. Remove debris surrounding these areas. Consider installing vent covers to prevent fire from entering through them.
Walls
Clear exterior walls of foliage and brush. Consider fire-resistant building materials from foundation to roof.
Windows and doors
Windows and doors must be constructed to withstand high temperatures.
Regularly inspect windows and doors in your home and make sure they are sealed with no leaks.
Install dual-pane windows with tempered glass, shutters, insect screens.
Balconies and decks
Use fire-resistant and noncombustible materials to repair or add balconies or decks onto your home.
Eliminate debris and combustible products surrounding these areas.
Consider fire-resistant and noncombustible furniture in outdoor spaces.
Emergency Vehicle Accessibility
Here are the things to consider to make sure that your home is ready to help emergency responders arrive to the scene of a wildfire in a timely manner:
Driveways should be designed to allow all emergency vehicles and equipment to reach your house.
Access roads should have a minimum 10-foot clearance on either side of the traveled section of the roadway and should allow for two-way traffic.
Ensure that all gates open inward and are wide enough to accommodate emergency equipment.
Trim trees and shrubs to allow a minimum of 13.5 feet from the side of the road so emergency vehicles can pass.
Ensure your address is clearly visible from the road.