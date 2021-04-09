Harden home to 'Be Wildfire Ready'

The Florida Forest Service and its Chipola Forestry Center have launched a special Be Wildfire Ready campaign in the Panhandle, saying that the massive loss of trees in Hurricane Michael has created an extreme threat of wildfire in its wake.

The Be Wildfire Ready campaign is designed to increase the public's awareness and provide resources that residents and landowners can use to help prevent and prepare for wildfire, including: How to burn yard waste safely, information on how to report suspicious/ arson activity, how to prepare yards and homes to minimize the wildfire hazard, and how to prepare an emergency supply kit.

Resources can be found on the agency’s campaign website, BeWildfireReadyFL.com.

This is the second in a series of articles supporting the awareness campaign. This one focuses on how to make your home safer against the threat of wildfire.

Hardening your home and outbuildings against fire is important to reduce wildfire impact and its spread. Consider the following areas as you harden your home:

Interior

Keep working fire extinguishers on hand.

Install a smoke alarm on each level of your home, inside and near all bedrooms.