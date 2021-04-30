Harkrider memorial scholarship available for fall

The Tommy Gene “T.G.” Harkrider Jr. Memorial Scholarship will be available for the fall semester at Chipola College.

The scholarship is named in honor of the late T.G. Harkrider, who served as the Jackson County Health Department’s Director of Environmental Safety and Public Information Officer. He was a 1996 graduate of Troy University (Dothan, Alabama) with a B.S. in Research Biology. He was a licensed EMT who also graduated from Chipola College with an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. He was currently pursuing his doctorate of nursing practice in mental health at UAB.

Applicants must be a 2021 graduating senior from Malone High School with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Applicants must have a financial need. Partial scholarship and funds can be used toward tuition and/or books for the fall 2021 or spring 2022 semesters at Chipola. Applicants must submit the Chipola Foundation scholarship application and submit the required transcript(s), two letters of recommendation and a student letter by May 19.

Applications may be mailed or delivered to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. A drop box is available at the Foundation office front door to submit the application. Foundation staff is available to assist applicants. A face mask is required to enter the building.

For information, visit the Foundation website at www.chipola.edu or call 718-2445.