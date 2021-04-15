Harkrider posthumously honored by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce

MARIANNA — A champion of Jackson County citizens, their health and their general welfare was posthumously awarded honors as the recipient of the Excellence in Leadership Award Thursday at the annual Jackson County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

T.G. Harkrider’s mother, Ella Mae Harkrider Harris, his brother, Max, and his sister-in-law, Max’s wife Amanda, accepted the award on his behalf.

Harkrider had started his career with the Jackson County Health Department soon after he graduated from Malone High School in 1990, and would become the state’s youngest Environmental Health Director in history along the way. He was serving in that role, and in many others without title, when he died on March 11 of this year following a sudden, non-COVID-19-related illness.

His mother spoke Tuesday of her late son’s passion for being a servant of the people in a community he dearly loved and was born into in 1972.

She said he was rarely or never without a smile, always brimming over with excitement about his job and the people he served. He was put in charge of COVID-19 response at the health department when that pandemic surfaced and spread last year, and led with precision as the team rolled out the vaccine effort with all its challenges.