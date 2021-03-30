Harvest Call dedicates its work, departs

Her granddaughter, Lillie Clark, wasn’t sure whether Philyor would have the strength for the walk when they’d arrived at the camp last Thursday and saw that the service was a good distance from the parking area. But her grandmother insisted: The group’s work put three generations of her family back under a safe and secure roof after the storm forced the original one off and sent family scrambling for temporary shelter with others.

Philyor also spoke her thanks to the group, also, as did others.

Nell Roberts was among those who stood and delivered an impromptu message. The team repaired the home she was born in. Some people had suggested to her after the storm that she tear it down. “But I just couldn’t do it,” she recalled that night, going on to say that the team’s arrival and subsequent work was like a miracle in her life that left her beloved childhood home in better shape than she could have imagined.

Jimmie and Brandi Phillips were there, too, sharing their gratitude for the new home that Harvest Call built for themselves and their three young children in Calhoun County’s Mossy Pond community. Theirs had been completely destroyed in the storm and they’ll be moving in to the new one any day now. The group also helped their boys learn or hone some basic skills, like painting.