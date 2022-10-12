'Hat wigs' project continues through October

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month last October, local resident and breast cancer survivor Ronstance Pittman created a giving project named “Faith Over Fear.” She’s continuing it this year through the month of October.

Through it, supporting donors buy and send “hat wigs” to an area treatment center for distribution to women that have been diagnosed with breast cancer and are going through chemotherapy treatments, which can cause hair loss.

If you would like to participate in this project here’s how to proceed:

1. Go to Amazon and search for “Hat Wigs”

2. Select the style/length/color you would like to donate

3. Purchase the “Hat Wig” (most are under $20)

4. Send to: Dothan Hematology Oncology c/o Faith Over Fear Project, at 287 Healthwest Drive, Dothan, AL, 36303.

5. Gift it with a note, such as: “This is for a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is going through chemotherapy treatments.”

Almost 100 people donated through the project in October of its inaugural year, Pittman said, and she’s hoping for similar results in year two.