Haunted Florida Caverns Gift Shop – A family night of fun and fright

Florida Caverns Gift Shop Manager Brenda Shirah and her staff have been busy preparing for all that is spooky and fun. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Florida Caverns Gift Shop is hosting its annual Halloween celebration.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with hayrides driven by Florida Caverns Park rangers transporting families from Hickory Shelter to the event. Featured that night is a haunted tour with live characters in a cave, much like a haunted house. In addition, visitors will be able to walk through caves independently. This portion of the event is not scary but family-friendly and fun. The caverns will be decorated with lights and other decorations to enjoy.

If you are up for a more scary adventure, visit the Haunted Forest, sure to give even the most thrill-seeking people a scare. Characters, including clowns with chainsaws and axes, will chase visitors down a dimly-lit forest trail filled with animatronics that may just jump out for a shock. Recent reports and rarely seen photos have been received at City Hall of the elusive Big Foot spotted in the park. It is also rumored that the Swamp Man comes out from among the Cypress knees this time of year to take visitors back to his alligator den deep within the forest. The trail is not very long, but guests might find it quicker than usual when escaping. Be sure to wear your fastest getaway shoes!

For those not up for the scary events, booths will be set up for trick-or-treating. Be sure to bring your bag! Families can fish for surprises, pick up ducks, play ring toss, enjoy bean bag toss, spin the wheel of fortune, play putt-putt golf, and more. There will be candy and other treats for all. Two bouncy houses will be set up to separate small and older children.

The Marianna Fire Department will be at the event with a fire truck for kids to explore. Outdoor Toys and Accessories will have a four-wheeler booth for children and families. For both the young and the young at heart, Jackson County’s own writer and historian, Dale Cox, will be sharing historical ghost stories that are sure to intrigue imaginations.

Be sure to visit the museum for the “almost real” tattoos. Also, in the museum, check out the exhibit and demonstrations by Emerald Coast Paranormal Concepts. The group will be at the Florida Caverns State Park on Saturdays during November. Finally, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will be onsite, ensuring everyone’s safety.

“I want it to be free,” Brenda explained. “The community has been good to me, so I want to give back,” she continued. “We are planning a safe event for families.” So, the only cost will be the park gate fee of $5 per vehicle with up to eight people. “Local donations have made everything free,” Brenda added.

The Haunted Florida Caverns Gift Shop will take place 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. So wear your favorite costume and join in the fun!

What a great and inexpensive family event! For more information, to host a booth, or make a donation, contact Brenda at 850-526-2650. The Florida Caverns Gift Shop is located within the Florida Caverns State Park, 3345 Caverns Road, in Marianna.