Have holiday fun at the library

The Marianna branch library is a hub of holiday activity this month.

Next Friday, during Storytime at 9:15 a.m., for instance, youngsters can make a Christmas tree out of popsicle sticks and paint samples.

Meanwhile, visit the library at any time during open hours and find Ellie, the library’s Elf on the Shelf. Point it out to a staffer and get a prize for spotting her. On Thursday, she was peeking out from behind a sign posed above an information desk, but by the close of that day she’d moved and it’s up to you to find her new spot.

Also, through Dec. 22, you can decorate a wooden ornament to be hung on the library’s big Christmas tree in the children’s room. Some of those were placed on the tree during Storytime this Friday, but more are being made every day by young visitors.