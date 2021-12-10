Have holiday fun at the library

The Marianna branch library is a hub of holiday activity this month.
Next Friday, during Storytime at 9:15 a.m., for instance, youngsters can make a Christmas tree out of popsicle sticks and paint samples.
Meanwhile, visit the library at any time during open hours and find Ellie, the library’s Elf on the Shelf. Point it out to a staffer and get a prize for spotting her. On Thursday, she was peeking out from behind a sign posed above an information desk, but by the close of that day she’d moved and it’s up to you to find her new spot.
Also, through Dec. 22, you can decorate a wooden ornament to be hung on the library’s big Christmas tree in the children’s room. Some of those were placed on the tree during Storytime this Friday, but more are being made every day by young visitors.
And all elements are now in place for the library’s Storybook Stroll through downtown Marianna. At various locations north of U.S. 90, one page each of “Merry Christmas, Big Hungry Bear” is posted. You can read the whole story by strolling by all of those spots at any hour, and Page 1 is on the front door of the library. You’ll have to be outside looking at the door to get a good view of it. Go back to the library after you’re done reading all pages and summarize the story for any staffer. If you can do that, you get a prize.
You can pick up a set of stroll-point locations to make sure you see every page or check the library’s website.
Before you start, you might want to head into the library to pick up a pair of free fun glasses to use during your Storybook Stroll, or just to have for the season. Taking the stroll is not mandatory to receive the glasses.
Storybook Stroll Page LocationsPage 1: The Jackson County Public Library/Marianna branch, at 2929 Green St.
Page 2: The Haute Knot Beauty Bar, 2915 Jefferson St.
Page 3: Jefferson Street Antiques, 2913 Jefferson St
Page 4: Hancock Whitney Bank, 2900 Jefferson St.
Page 5: A Wild Hair, 2888 Jefferson St.
Page 6: Southern Craft Creamery, 2884 Jefferson St.
Page 7: The Salt Block, 4434 Lafayette St.
Page 8: Smith and Smith Jewelers, 4432 Lafayette St.
Page 9: Bespoken Gifts and Antiques, 4430 Lafayette St.
Page 10: DHM Melvin Engineering, 4428 Lafayette St.
Page 11: Watson Medequip Store, 4422 Lafayette St.