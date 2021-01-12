Health department provides Jackson County COVID-19 update

Officials expect to administer all of its currently-remaining vaccine supply, roughly 1,800 doses that day, but that more is expected to be in the pipeline soon. PanCare Health is also participating in the Wednesday event, bringing its own supply to administer. Jackson Hospital has expended its last-received supply but will be on hand to assist in the administration of county doses.

Since next Monday is a holiday, the health department does not anticipate that it will receive a fresh supply on that day, and so is not immediately scheduling another mass distribution of the vaccine at this point. However, officials say that an electronic system is being set up where people can go to get on a list for a vaccination request.

Additionally, the agency is partnering with local churches, doctors, the Marianna Woman’s Club, and other groups that are compiling vaccination-request lists for the department.

When the department sets up a vaccination event, it has to ensure that it has a ready list of recipients lined up to work with, since the doses are in vials of 10 and must be used within six hours of being opened. So as not to waste any, vaccinations have to be planned in batches.