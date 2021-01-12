Health department provides Jackson County COVID-19 update

As of Tuesday morning, Florida Department of Health’s Jackson County Health Department was monitoring 331 people with COVID-19, with a total cumulative total of 5,103 cases documented since the pandemic began.
The latest two-week average positivity rate is 15.9 percent, with an increase these days in positive cases among the 20-40-year-old age group. There’s been a slight slowing in the positive cases among the elder population.
Of the 331 currently being monitored, 253 live in the general Jackson County community, 18 are associated with prisons, 12 with schools and 48 with long-term care facilities.
As of Tuesday, Jackson Hospital was treating 24 on its COVID-19 wing, with only one on a ventilator.
Health officials say COVID-19 testing continues at the health department site on Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m., with no appointment necessary.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, there will be a en masse vaccine event at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on U.S. 90 for Jackson County residents age 65 or older.
Several lines will be in place for those wishing to be vaccinated, and officials say they will strictly observe the age and residency requirement. Officials expect to administer roughly 300 doses an hour, administered across 10 stations on the grounds, in the course of that day’s work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials expect to administer all of its currently-remaining vaccine supply, roughly 1,800 doses that day, but that more is expected to be in the pipeline soon. PanCare Health is also participating in the Wednesday event, bringing its own supply to administer. Jackson Hospital has expended its last-received supply but will be on hand to assist in the administration of county doses.
Since next Monday is a holiday, the health department does not anticipate that it will receive a fresh supply on that day, and so is not immediately scheduling another mass distribution of the vaccine at this point. However, officials say that an electronic system is being set up where people can go to get on a list for a vaccination request.
Additionally, the agency is partnering with local churches, doctors, the Marianna Woman’s Club, and other groups that are compiling vaccination-request lists for the department.
When the department sets up a vaccination event, it has to ensure that it has a ready list of recipients lined up to work with, since the doses are in vials of 10 and must be used within six hours of being opened. So as not to waste any, vaccinations have to be planned in batches.