Health officials announce date for 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson County
Health officials announce date for 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson County

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (FDOH - Jackson) has announced the vaccination date and time of day for individuals currently needing to receive their 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

If your first dose was administered at any time from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, go to the Jackson County Health Department for your second on Wednesday, Feb. 24, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

Individuals needing their second dose do not need to contact the Health Department for a second dose appointment, but should instead plan to be at the health department on that date and time.

Individuals are asked to bring the Vaccination Administration Record card they were given when they received their first dose on the day of their scheduled second dose.

Additionally, individuals do not need to arrive early because they fear they will not be near enough the front of the line to receive their second dose: If you have received your first dose within the window of time specified above, vaccine will be available for you.

The health department staff was busy this Thursday and Friday giving some first-dose vaccines as well. Originally scheduled on rather short notice as a one-day clinic for Thursday, the department later issued a notice that the clinic was being moved to Friday because of bad weather expected Thursday.

However, many did not get word and showed up for a shot Thursday. Since the weather turned out better than expected, those who did go were given their shots.

Those who didn’t were able to get their shots Friday.

