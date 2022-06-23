Hearing set for further discussion of disposables in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners this week set a public hearing for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 to continue discussion of a proposed rule amendment that would ban the introduction of disposable containers into the Spring Creek waterway.

Most board members expressed support for the rule, acknowledging that too much litter gets left behind by creek visitors who show no regard for its health, but some said the proposal needs refinement as to how the rule would be enforced.

In a staff summary issued after the hearing was set Tuesday, county sources noted the reasons the rule change is being considered.

“In this case, an amendment was proposed for a combination of factors,” the statement reads.

“One factor has been public concern. Many concerned citizens have expressed a desire for action to be taken to reduce the amount of trash in our natural waterways.

"The second factor is the litter. Regardless of individual opinions of the proposed ordinance, there is an undeniable trash issue.

"This is simply a step in the process of local government addressing concerns within its community,” the summary states.