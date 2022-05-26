Hearing set for proposed disposables ban

Jackson County Commissioners will meet just once in June due to a conflicting out-of-county conference some of them will attend on the date of their normal fourth-Tuesday meeting.

Instead of meeting on that date, June 28, or as usual on the morning of the second Tuesday, they’ll meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Among the items on that agenda is a 6:15 p.m. public hearing on a proposal to prevent visitors from taking disposable containers onto Marianna's Spring Creek. This ordinance provision, if enacted, would not apply to vessels entering the creek via the Chipola River or from private access points.

It is primarily aimed at the county’s Spring Creek Park launch point, and the sheriff’s office would carry out its enforcement.

Officials say this is an effort to reduce the potential for debris being released into the creek by visitors.

Instead of throw-away bottles, sandwich bags and such, people will need to use more substantial carriers that they intend to take home.

Support for the measure has been expressed by many that care for the creek and its surrounding environment, says Jackson County Parks Director Rett Daniels.