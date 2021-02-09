Hearing set in Jackson County for revised bed-tax plan

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday set a public hearing to review updates to the Tourist Development Plan that governs use of the funds generated by the county four-cent bed tax.
The hearing will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, as the county’s fourth-Tuesday session of the county board gets underway.
The new proposed plan devotes much of that funding to the development of a convention center and a museum at Endeavor.
It sets out the uses of the four pennies cent-by-cent, and if adopted would repeal the existing plan and take effect in October of this year as a new fiscal year begins.
As currently envisioned, the new plan states, the convention center would encompass roughly 16,000 square feet, and the museum roughly 10,144 square feet. The museum would chronicle and feature the county’s local history and specifically would include that of the former Dozier School for Boys, which once occupied the Endeavor property.
Engineering and design of the convention center and museum projects are expected to commence in this fiscal year their completion is anticipated to be achieved in roughly six years.
Anticipated bed-tax revenues for the ensuing two year are estimated at $720,000, with $180,000 per penny expected to be generated over that time.
During those two years, the plan proposes, three pennies’ worth would be dedicated to:
-Support the operation of the U.S. 231 Welcome Center-- with other area benefiting counties being asked to chip in to help with its expenses as well.
-The operation and maintenance of the convention center and the museum that the county plans to build at Endeavor, as well as other tourist-destination facilities in the county
-To promote and advertise tourism.
-Administrative costs associated with the bed-tax program.
-Up to 10 percent of this cent could be used to fund product tourism facility improvements, including shoreline protection, and inland waterway improvements like boat ramps and other access points.
-Any money not needed for the specified purposes above could be used for other purposes authorized by bed tax regulations.
One penny’s worth would be dedicated in part to the payment of debt service on any bonds issued to finance the construction, reconstruction or renovation of the planned convention center, and to oay for planning and design costs incurred in relation to it. Once any such bonds are paid, the cent could be put toward future expansion, renovation, or reconstruction associated with the center, including potential outdoor venues connected to it. The penny can also be used to promote and advertise tourism. Any money not needed for those purposes could be used for any other purpose authorized by bed tax regulations.
The new version of the ordinance appears to eliminate a dedicated cent for helping support events that bring tourists here for overnight stays, but the general terms laid out for all four cents leaves room for such use of leftover dollars.
Museum meetings set for Feb. 15
In other news related to the museum project, unrelated to the county's Tuesday meeting, the Endeavor Museum Steering Committee will meet in two special sessions on Monday, Feb. 15. The Jackson County Tourist Development Council will join the steering committee for the second session.
The first will be held at Endeavor, in the old cafeteria there that is slated to become the museum. It commences at noon and is to be a discussion of matters related to the museum project. The particulars were not specified in the notice of public meetings.
The second meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Russ House. Its purpose is for the steering committee and the Tourist Development Council to further discuss plans to move forward with the museum. No specifics were included in the notice.
Following the 3:30 p.m. steering committee/TDC meeting, the TDC will meet in regular session at roughly 3:45 p.m. for that body's regular February meeting.