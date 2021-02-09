Hearing set in Jackson County for revised bed-tax plan

During those two years, the plan proposes, three pennies’ worth would be dedicated to:

-Support the operation of the U.S. 231 Welcome Center-- with other area benefiting counties being asked to chip in to help with its expenses as well.

-The operation and maintenance of the convention center and the museum that the county plans to build at Endeavor, as well as other tourist-destination facilities in the county

-To promote and advertise tourism.

-Administrative costs associated with the bed-tax program.

-Up to 10 percent of this cent could be used to fund product tourism facility improvements, including shoreline protection, and inland waterway improvements like boat ramps and other access points.

-Any money not needed for the specified purposes above could be used for other purposes authorized by bed tax regulations.