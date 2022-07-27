Heat index above 100 pauses teen's fundraiser

The sky was still gold with streaks of sunrise when 15-year-old Sophia Nuccio got to Victory Bridge last Saturday to begin her quest to dribble her soccer ball across Jackson County.

That’s a length of 36 miles as measured along her U.S. Highway 90 route from the outskirts of Sneads and westward to the outskirts of Chipley in Washington County.

The journey is a fundraiser for Speed the Light, a youth-led support group for missionaries.

She got 15 miles before her dad, Mike Nuccio, called a time-out. As a PA (physician assistant), he knew the heat index had risen above 100 and that was just too high to let her go on.

But Sophia will hit the road again to finish on a cooler day. And Speed the Light donations will continue to be accepted until she finishes those last 21 miles.

Contributions can be made through a link accessible on the Facebook page for Evangel Church, which she attends.