Help available for trees lost to Hurricane Michael

Certain property owners in Jackson County whose trees were damaged in Hurricane Michael can now apply for a Florida Timber Recovery Block Grant, and the registration process for that help is now underway.
Qualifying landowners in Jackson and 17 other counties are potentially eligible for the funds.
The damage across all 18 is estimated at more than $1.2 billion, with approximately 2.8 million acres of trees lost or so significantly damaged their remaining values were pennies on the dollar in salvage harvests after the storm, according to Jackson County Forester Barry Stafford, of the Florida Forest Service.
Jackson County tree farmer John Alter is one of the many in Jackson County expected to seek a grant from the program. He said last Friday that he is applying and that he encourages others to do so as well.
Alter qualifies on all four of the conditions that must be true for someone in the 18 counties to qualify: He owns and has rights to the timber crop, which is private, non-industrial as defined by the USDA, his crop comprises at least 10 acres, and he sustained more than a 25 percent loss.
He lost about three-fourths of his trees, some 400 acres worth. Some of them were young, some were mid-aged and some were older. The grant amounts to be awarded are based, in part, on the ages and types of the trees lost.
Florida Forest Service workers are already surveying the applicants’ properties, doing that in batches as they come in between now and the November deadline, to determine whether they meet the qualification standards.
Stafford, for one, was busy on that task last Friday. He and others will be working in the field , taking the applications in batches to confirm eligibility as the process continues. He said damage varied throughout the county but that it had a devastating overall effect.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the program is managed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Forest Service. Technical assistance will be available to forest landowners required to produce documentation to receive compensation for their loss.
To be eligible for the Florida Timber Recovery Block Grant Program (TRBG), a producer must be the owner of record or the lessee who has rights to the timber crop at the time of application, have a minimum of 10 contiguous acres of non-industrial private forest land located in one of the eligible counties, and have stands of timber that sustained a minimum of 25 percent loss due to Hurricane Michael.
Eligible counties include Jackson, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.
Registration is the first step toward receiving block grant funds and should only take a few minutes to complete, officials say.
The deadline to register is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. For additional details and to register for the TRBG, visit www.FloridaDisaster.org/timber. Registrants can email questions to timber@em.myflorida.com or call the Timber Hotline at (850) 270-8317.
Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach as a Category 5 storm on October 10, 2018, moving through Florida with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph and leaving an estimated 500 million trees broken, uprooted, or blown over. The economic loss has been conservatively estimated at $1.3 billion for timber alone, accounting for most of the $1.5 billion loss in total Florida agricultural commodities. The hardest hit areas are some of the most heavily forested counties in the state.
In November 2019, Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the USDA would make available $800 million in block grants to agricultural producers in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia affected by hurricanes Michael and Florence. The state block grants are part of a broader $3 billion disaster relief package to help producers recover from 2018 and 2019 natural disasters. The Florida Timber Recovery Block Grant is the first-ever state block grant for timber producers from the USDA.
Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.
“The loss was easily in the range of 90 percent and above,” Stafford said. “It varied across the county, but I would say that in Sneads and Grand Ridge, areas over on the east side it was catastrophic to severe, while on the west side it was more moderate, generally speaking. I encourage everyone to apply if they look at the guidelines and think they could qualify.”
Tree farmer John Alter is applying. He encourages others to do so as well.
“This money is definitely going to help out a lot of people,” Alter said. “It won’t give them their total value but it will help quite a bit. The fact is, we were hit with such a hard disaster and a lot of people were significantly hurt. Some people were able to do a salvage cut, some clear cut and some did pick-and-choose to get what we could, but literally, it was pennies on the dollar that the salvage cuts netted.”
He said he feels fortunate that local tree farmers have a near and ready advocate.
“The Florida Forest Service was phenomenal in helping get things to the point that big equipment could get in, opening up the landscape so people could have access, and the service is here for us still,” he said, adding that the agency was instrumental in efforts to get this assistance for timber produces, many of them with family stands of trees that were meant to help produce income for their retirement years, the education of their children and grandchildren, and other personal projects.
Alter also credited Congressman Neal Dunn with helping see the legislation through.
The dollars, Alter said, are primarily meant for site preparation and replanting cycles.
Alter said he had varying degrees of loss in stands of various ages. In some spots, he saw an 80 percent loss, and about 400 acres, three-quarters of his inventory, had been damaged to some degree or were complete losses. He had 80 percent loss is some spots, had to clear cut some stands, and was able to salvage cut in other areas.
“I would encourage any landowner that hand timber to get with the county forester and investigate this opportunity,” Alter said. “Sign up for it if you can. This is the first time there has ever been any kind of a grant for timber assistance, ever. It is a significant situation, and this is a significant response that the federal and state entities have worked out to help land owners. We’re fortunate to have such a responsive state forest service with people there that are committed to helping us make the most of this, so we all need to take advantage of that help.”
