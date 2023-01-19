Help Habitat: Get and give sweets for Valentine’s Day

It’s time for the 3rd Annual Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Home Sweet Home Dessert Auction.

This auction brings a chance to gather all the sweets you love just in time for Valentine’s Day, and proceeds benefit the local community.

Local volunteers donate cakes, pies, and sweet treats to be auctioned off through an online bidding system. Winning bidders are able to pick up their items at the Chipola Habitat for Humanity office in Marianna. Proceeds from the auction are used to fund the construction of homes in Jackson and Washington counties.

If you’d like to donate a dessert or sweet treat, fill out the online donation form or print a copy and fill it out that way if you prefer.

Completed forms can be faxed to 850-633-1063, emailed to resourcedevelopment@chipolahabitat.org, or delivered in person to either Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity location: 1368 North Railroad Avenue in Chipley or 4736 Hwy 90 in Marianna.

There are lots of options when it comes to a great donation. Popular items include cakes, pies, cupcakes, brownies, dessert bars, muffins, and cookies. Gift certificates and treat baskets are also a favorite. Not sure if your item would work? Contact Habitat and the crew will help you decide.

The deadline for donating is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Bids on the goodies will be accepted Feb. 9-11.

Donated items can be dropped off to the Habitat offices Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Item pick-up for winning bidders will be Feb. 13 from 1-5 p.m. and Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you want to know more, visit the Chipola Habitat website for more information. You'll find everything you need to know at https://www.chipolahabitat.org/home-sweet-home-2023.