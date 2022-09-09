Help Me Grow gets $60K grant for 'Parent Cafes'

Help Me Grow of Northwest Florida has been awarded a $60,000 grant it will use to establish and support new “Parent Cafés,” in-person gatherings of parents in Jackson and other counties served by the organization.

The parents will be there to share with each other their challenges, their solutions to them, and generate ideas among themselves as they meet each time. There’s also a virtual-attendance option.

In a press release, the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida describes this as an opportunity for Help Me Grow “advance family engagement,” with the parent-led and staff supported café sessions organized along some set themes that help keep the focus trained on furthering family resilience, social connections, support, knowledge and competence.

The grant was bestowed by the Help Me Grow National Center. The intent of the grant is to expand support to local parents and caregivers and to assist in outreach to families and local communities in: Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties, the release advised.

“The grant will allow HMGNWF to train and partner with parents in the Parent Café program,” it stated. “Cafés will provide parents and caregivers a safe and welcoming space to connect and learn from each other. The program will train participants on best practices for helping children thrive and on how to support parent leadership.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that Help Me Grow Northwest Florida is the recipient of this funding opportunity,” said Suzan Gage, Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. “This grant will help families feel more comfortable having conversations that matter the most. We want families in Northwest Florida to know they are supported as their child’s first and most important teacher.”

The release went on to explain further. “Parent Cafés will be centered on five factors: parent resilience, social connections, finding support in times of need, knowledge of parenting and child development, and social and emotional competence. Participants will be equipped with resources to then put into practice and train other parents with what they have learned.”

For more information or to see how Help Me Grow Northwest Florida can help families, contact them at hmg@elcnwf.org.