Help protect each other from COVID-19 this holiday season

The Jackson County Health Department and other county health departments around the state are participating in round-table Florida Department of Health discussions as that agency and its various local-level entities work on a system for deploying the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Who gets it first, how it's distributed and the number of vaccines available to each are among the decisions left to make as the time ticks toward the remedy’s roll out.

In the meantime, Thanksgiving is on the horizon, a time when families must decide how they’ll celebrate a holiday that is so connected to the notion of togetherness while trying to stay safe in the face of a pandemic that thrives on close physical proximity.

And even after the vaccine is coming through the pipeline, it’s likely that it won’t be immediately available in large enough quantities to immediate vaccinate all.

Local officials are concerned about the holiday and about notions like this: Many believe that, once you’ve had it, you can’t get it again because a once-infected individual’s body does build up antibodies to combat it. But that immunity can be short-lived, and the CDC reports that, while currently rare, some reinfections have been reported and are to be expected based on what’s known of similar viruses.