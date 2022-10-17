High school choir greets the crowd on Goat Day

Goat Day wasn’t exactly a play day for the Blountstown High School Choir. They worked the crowd the way Cinderella does at Disneyworld, greeting and mingling with folks as they wandered the festival grounds.

Their choral director, Janet Edewaard, struck a deal with the local Rotary Club, a primary Goat Day sponsor, years ago to have the young people in her program greet and mingle with guests at the festival in exchange for a $500 contribution to the BHS music program.

Some of the money goes to help defray the expense of sending qualifying students to perform with the All State Choir each January, a prestigious event held at the Florida Music Educators’ Conference in Tampa.

It takes a lot of commitment to earn a place on that stage. First, there’s a three-part testing process they must pass. And to make the final cut, their scores on those subtests must be among the highest…many thousands of students compete across the state for the honor of singing with the best voices that Florida schools have to offer.

Edewaard’s students begin working from the second day of school forward each academic year to pass those first three tests, as they also work on their big musical presentations here at home. Edewaard makes most of the costumes, so they’re readily available for the big job her students optionally perform on Goat Day.

They’ve just finished submitting their third test and will know in about a month who gets to go to Tampa.

And there’s also a prize for those who passed all the tests but didn’t make the final cut; their admission is paid by the choir when they all go to the Big Kahuna Water Park in Destin before summer vacation. That’s where the rest of their Goat Day money goes. Their parents helped on Goat Day as well: Their adults manned a lemonade and snack booth that made close to $1,200 that day. Middle-schoolers in the music program also helped man the booth, but were not costumed and did not mingle. Ella Cherry, Emilio DeVuyst, Caitlyn Hoyle, Isaac McGhee, Xander Tappen and Hayle Yon were among the middle-schoolers working that day and all six are vying for a spot in the middle-school level of All-State Choirs.

The tests leading up to recorded vocal auditions for the All State Choirs competition are based on the students’ knowledge of musical terms, their ability to read rhythms, their recognition of chord sounds and their ability to determine if a passage of music they hear is played correctly.

Then the high-schoolers are given five passages, of eight-measures each, to sing the notes for. The middle-school competitors are given three passages.

And if they pass all those tests, they’re given music to learn over the course of a month. They have to learn six songs in that time and when they’re ready their vocal renditions are recorded as their audition. The 13 that made it this far will know in about a month whether they made the final cut. Being selected is the highest honor for a Florida high school singer in choir, Edewaard said.

She is a frequent recipient of a mini-grant from the Chipola Regional Arts Association. She usually gets $250 from that group to put toward the cost of putting on a musical each year for the community. That support, she said, is felt and appreciated year-round.