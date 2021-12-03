Hirt contemplates life after fire

“I have better clothes now than I had before,” Hirt said. “So many people, some of whom I didn’t even know, have come in to help, to encourage. That means so very much to me.”

Immediately after the fire, he checked in at the Seminole Inn near Sneads Park. He thanked the proprietor for getting up and getting him settled that night. The fire caught up around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and rekindled briefly around 4 a.m. Wednesday, but the majority of damage had been done by then. It’s practically burned to the ground, with little more than concrete blocks remaining.

He said the fire apparently started on a stove top, and that flames had reached the ceiling by the time the fire alarm sounded.

The house on Dairy Road in Sneads was built in 1967, and Hirt had lived in it ever since.

Despite all the losses, including all the things his late wife had treasured in her lifetime, all his Navy memorabilia, his World War II-era photographs, special numbered prints and so much more, Hirt said he’s looking toward tomorrow and what he can do for his community.

“I owe a big thank you to a whole lot of people,” Hirt said.