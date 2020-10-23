Historic marker honors Jacob midwife

Dr. Ezell Pittman was delivered into the world by his grandmother. At 84, he’s one of the oldest living individual that Mamie Jillette Pittman brought into the world as a community midwife known by almost everyone in Jacob and the surrounding area as “Miz Mamie,” her grandson recalled. Some also knew her better by her maiden name of Jillette, he added.

She delivered about 600 babies in her time, starting in 1935 with Pittman’s cousin, the late Albert Henderson, and retiring in 1973.

On Thursday, Pittman was joined by one of the youngest people his grandmother delivered, Utriskellin Pyles-Brown. She was born in May of 1973. Charles Edward Sorey Sr. is believed to be the youngest by a few months — he was born in August of that year.

Many others were also there to dedicate the historic marker that has been placed at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jillette-Pittman’s honor. The event was held on her birthday: Born Oct. 22, 1891, she died in March of 1984 at the age of 92.

She had been devoted to the church, just as she was to the families she tended in her decades of service, her grandson said. Years after her death, the church purchased from her heirs the property she’d passed to her children, who had passed it to their own.