Historic marker honors Jacob midwife

Dr. Ezell Pittman was delivered into the world by his grandmother. At 84, he’s one of the oldest living individual that Mamie Jillette Pittman brought into the world as a community midwife known by almost everyone in Jacob and the surrounding area as “Miz Mamie,” her grandson recalled. Some also knew her better by her maiden name of Jillette, he added.
She delivered about 600 babies in her time, starting in 1935 with Pittman’s cousin, the late Albert Henderson, and retiring in 1973.
On Thursday, Pittman was joined by one of the youngest people his grandmother delivered, Utriskellin Pyles-Brown. She was born in May of 1973. Charles Edward Sorey Sr. is believed to be the youngest by a few months — he was born in August of that year.
Many others were also there to dedicate the historic marker that has been placed at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jillette-Pittman’s honor. The event was held on her birthday: Born Oct. 22, 1891, she died in March of 1984 at the age of 92.
She had been devoted to the church, just as she was to the families she tended in her decades of service, her grandson said. Years after her death, the church purchased from her heirs the property she’d passed to her children, who had passed it to their own.
The bond between the church and Jillette-Pittman was made more tangible with the placement of the marker, and Pittman said he’s proud to see his grandmother honored in such a permanent way. He’s also proud that, in pursuing the idea with the church, he honored the hopes of his cousin Albert, who had talked about his hopes to see some type of memorial to her.
Pittman had hoped to establish a memorial garden with an archway, initially, and helped raise funds for that potential remembrance. He said, however, that the marker was a meaningful alternative, in part because it included notes about her life and legacy that will live on for future generations to learn and pass on. He remembers her as a strong, dedicated, talented individual that felt called by God to a life of midwifery.
She had lived through tough times in the early 1900s as a youngster plowing fields to help her family survive, and in adulthood dedicated her life to bringing babies safely through their births at all hours of the night and under challenging conditions.
He contributed an item about his grandmother for the book “The Legacy: African Americans of Jackson County, FL. In his piece, he used a phrase inspired by Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind” in speaking of his grandmother and her lasting legacy. The marker, he said, is one way in which it can be assured that, as he said in his 2006 Legacy contribution, “while her candle burned out years ago, it will be a long time before her legacy ever will.”
Pittman said he was grateful for those who helped support the placement of the marker, including Legacy committee member Leontyne Clay and St. Mary MBC Pastor Obadiah White, who led the dedication event.
He also mentioned one more way his grandmother’s legacy lives on: Through the scholarship program in her name at St. Mary MBC. The Mamie Jillette Memorial Scholarship, established a few years ago, continues to aid young people on their life’s journey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!