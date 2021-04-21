 Skip to main content
History unveiled on Madison Street
History unveiled on Madison Street

Crew uncovers brief glimpse of Marianna's past

History unveiled

Repair work at Jackson County’s finance building briefly revealed a bit of its history this week.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

The ongoing repairs underway at Jackson County’s administrative complex on south Madison Street has unveiled a bit of history as the local government continues to get the structures in better shape following 2018’s Hurricane Michael.

As workers labored on the upper section of the county’s finance department building and peeled back part of the façade, a bit of its old life peeked through.

When uncovered, the paint on the red brick was chipped and faint, but the evidence was clear enough to show that the structure once served as a supermarket. The very faded outline of lettering suggests that it might have been called Johnson’s.

Do you have memories of shopping there, or pictures of it in its heyday that you might want to share? If so, email dbuckhalter@jcfloridan.com.

The glance at the past wasn’t visible long. It’s already been covered over.

