Hit-and-run driver damages overpass at SR 69

Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol reports they have identified the driver that, last Thursday, struck the Interstate 10 overpass at State Road 69 near Grand Ridge

“With the assistance of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in Bainbridge, Georgia, we were able to identify the vehicle and make contact with the driver,” the agency said in a press release. “The crash is still under investigation and we should have more information by Monday.” No update was available as of press time for this edition.

The hit-and-run led to road closure in the vicinity of the crash, with the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the area closed from 2:22 p.m. to 3:32 p.m. Because of the possibility of falling debris, the northbound lane of SR 69 was closed at 2:50 p.m. and reopened at 4:34 p.m.

In the initial press release, FHP advised that it was on the lookout for a black Peterbilt tractor with and oversized load and that it was “pulling a lowboy style trailer with a skid steer or other large type of equipment It has a large letter “B” on the side and is possibly out of Bainbridge, Georgia.”