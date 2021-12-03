 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday events continue at libraries
0 Comments

Holiday events continue at libraries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Holiday events continue at the Marianna branch library this month. You can stop by the library and decorate a wooden ornament to hang on the library’s tree.

You can hunt down the Elf on the Shelf and receive a prize when you point it out to a library staffer once you’ve found it.

Dec. 20-23, you can go to the library and play reindeer games, like bag toss and penguin bowling.

Also on those dates, you can stop by the Marianna or Graceville branch libraries and pick up a “merry making kit” filled with toys and materials for a holiday craft.

“Ice Age: Collision Course” will be shown at the Marianna library 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 27-30:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec.1-3:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert