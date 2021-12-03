Holiday events continue at libraries

Holiday events continue at the Marianna branch library this month. You can stop by the library and decorate a wooden ornament to hang on the library’s tree.

You can hunt down the Elf on the Shelf and receive a prize when you point it out to a library staffer once you’ve found it.

Dec. 20-23, you can go to the library and play reindeer games, like bag toss and penguin bowling.

Also on those dates, you can stop by the Marianna or Graceville branch libraries and pick up a “merry making kit” filled with toys and materials for a holiday craft.

“Ice Age: Collision Course” will be shown at the Marianna library 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 30.