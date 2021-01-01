Home for the holidays at last

She took a picture as two of her youngsters, Clara and Anthony May, finished decorating the family’s Christmas tree in their new home between Sneads and Grand Ridge. It preserves for all time their excitement and joy in the moment and is treasured not only by their mother but by those who helped make it possible.

It’s true the volunteers asked for nothing in return. But that picture, and the one May took of the family’s Christmas stockings hung from the pegs on a wall that they helped secure, were immeasurably valued gifts of tangible evidence that what they did really mattered to real people with real problems.

The LTR team and their many helpers in the construction of a new home for the family of April and Charles Adkins in Altha also have a picture to help them remember that they had a hand in making it possible for those parents to tuck their three little ones into their own beds on one of the biggest night of the year for children. They went to sleep at home on Christmas Eve and woke there on Christmas morning. The snapshot shows their children, Cierra, Kinley and Xavian around their Christmas tree in PJs awaiting the big night. LTR was joined in The Adkins project by Mennonite Disaster Service, Samaritan’s Purse, Salvation Army, Chipola Baptist Association, Christian Public Services and Innovation Charities.