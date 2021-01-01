Home for the holidays at last

Many local families were left homeless or living in patched-up, make-do conditions when Hurricane Michael came ashore in late 2018 as a Category 5 storm and moved inland with a force unseen here in times past. It lingered for hours in Jackson County, damaging almost everything it touched and still a Category 2 as it finally headed north.
Its impact is still being felt as 2021 dawns. But some of the youngsters and parents displaced by the storm spent their 2020 Christmas in sturdy homes of their own for the first time since that life-altering October of 2018. They rang in the new year Friday with a new reason to celebrate.
The North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery (LTR) group and their many partnering volunteers and organizations helped get them there in time to dress a Christmas tree and put up their holiday stockings. Philanthropic giving and various state or federal agency funding to the tune of $400,000 and more than 6,000 hours of hard physical labor from people who asked for nothing in return are to thank for that.
LTR calls Evie May the “Mama Bear” to a family of 10. She and her youngsters had their mobile home replaced thanks to that group and Samaritan’s Purse. "Our home was damaged, so we patched what we could and prayed about the rest,” May said in recalling how her family coped with living for a a time in their damaged dwelling. “Today, a simple 'thank you' just doesn't seem sufficient. There are no words that match the feeling of being in our home with no tarps, patched floors, or wood-covered windows. Our home is a safe haven for our family, and for that I am grateful."
She took a picture as two of her youngsters, Clara and Anthony May, finished decorating the family’s Christmas tree in their new home between Sneads and Grand Ridge. It preserves for all time their excitement and joy in the moment and is treasured not only by their mother but by those who helped make it possible.
It’s true the volunteers asked for nothing in return. But that picture, and the one May took of the family’s Christmas stockings hung from the pegs on a wall that they helped secure, were immeasurably valued gifts of tangible evidence that what they did really mattered to real people with real problems.
The LTR team and their many helpers in the construction of a new home for the family of April and Charles Adkins in Altha also have a picture to help them remember that they had a hand in making it possible for those parents to tuck their three little ones into their own beds on one of the biggest night of the year for children. They went to sleep at home on Christmas Eve and woke there on Christmas morning. The snapshot shows their children, Cierra, Kinley and Xavian around their Christmas tree in PJs awaiting the big night. LTR was joined in The Adkins project by Mennonite Disaster Service, Samaritan’s Purse, Salvation Army, Chipola Baptist Association, Christian Public Services and Innovation Charities.
“We have been so blessed by all the partners and volunteers that helped us recover from Hurricane Michael,” April Adkins said. “Our family is super excited to celebrate our first Christmas in our new home, and look forward to all the memories that will be made. Thank you to each and every person that made this possible.”
Vivian and Troy Davis also got a new home. LTR was joined in that project by the same team that helped in the Adkins project. The Davis couple was able to once again have their adult children and grandchildren over for the holidays at their home in Grand Ridge after two years of sorrow over that tradition having been broken by their storm disaster. The two lit up their new dwelling for the holiday, big time. Their grandkids could see it in the far distance as their parents drove them over.
In talking about how much it meant, Davis first spoke of her gratitude to God as the ultimate provider, and said she was also proud and thankful for the human team put together on the ground to make it happen. She said decorating that home in celebration of Jesus was an honor. “I am so happy to be able to have my kids and grandkids come to my home,” she added. “Our traditions can begin again.”
LTR and its team also have a photograph of an enthused young Talon Duncan beside his family’s Christmas tree in Jackson County south of Marianna. His father, Toro Duncan, was enthused, too, about the fact that the picture was possible. “Having a home at Christmas is a blessing,” he said. “As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, it is amazing to be in our own house surrounded by family. Thank you for making this possible for us,” he remarked to the team that participated. Those entities, in addition to LTR, included Christian Aid Ministries, Chipola Baptist Association, Christian Public Service and the Tri-County Community Council.
Carrie Spettel was thrilled over the extensive interior repairs made to her home in Blountstown. The children had written to Santa Claus, asking for their “house back, rooms fixed and to have beds again,” she told the LTR team. With some help from LTR, the Chipola Baptist Association, Salvation Army, Christian Public Service, Capital Area Community Action Agency, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Rivertown Community Church, their wish came true. Spettel thanked those groups for their part in making it so.
And Lori York in Marianna had words of thanks and praise for LTR and it’s partners in getting her a new roof, the Salvation Army and the Chipola Baptist Association.
“"No more worrying about the rain,” she said. “I was so worried of how I was gonna do all of the repairs, and stop further damage. I shed tears of joy when I first looked at my new roof. Me saying 'thank you' is not nearly enough to show the appreciation that I have for this blessing. I can only hope that y'alls’ Christmas will be as blessed as y’all have made mine."
As these families settle into their new or repaired dwellings, LTR and its partners will continue to work with others still displaced by the storm. They expect to have a new batch of priceless photos, come Christmas 2021.