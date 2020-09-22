Homecoming activities set at Marianna High School

Marianna High School’s Homecoming is set for Friday, Sept. 25, beginning with the parade at 3 p.m.
A pre-game crowning ceremony starts at 6:15 p.m., and kickoff is at 7 p.m., when the Bulldogs take on the Walton Braves.
Parade entries will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 23. Log into mhs.jcsb.org or e-mail debbie.dryden@jcsb.org for entry.
The 2020 MHS Homecoming Court includes:
Senior Homecoming Queen Candidates: Briana Autman, daughter of Jennifer and Hollie Autman, escorted by Willtaye Young, son of Keysha Barnes; Lucinda Clark-Hussey, daughter of Amanda Clark and Tory Hussey, escorted by Blake Barber, son of Steffani and Duane Barber; Kaley Dunn, daughter of Kim and Chris Dunn, escorted by Troy Medlin, son of Alisha and Jeremy Medlin; Sydney Powell, daughter of Shannon and Doug Powell, escorted by Brady Donaldson, son of Brooke and John Donaldson; and Diamond Vann, daughter of Latrena Vann; escorted by Charles Davis III, son of Katrice and Charles Davis.
Junior Attendants: Cardaisha Cooper, daughter of Felicia Graham and Carlos Cooper, escorted by Thurston Johnson, son of Zearwanna Johnson and Kelvin Johnson, and Martha Johnson and Thurston Lovett; Willa Wester, daughter of Patty and Will Wester, escorted by Jackson Gause, son of Kerry and Shane Gilmore, and Lee Gause; and Trista Williams, daughter of Heather and Josh Williams, escorted by Chris Gable, son of Emily and Michael Gable.
Sophomore Attendants: Riley Commander, daughter of Hope and Gene Commander, escorted by Pacey Williams, son of Heather and Josh Williams; and Hayden Gause, daughter of Jerry Gause, and Stephanie and Lance Culbreath, escorted by Clark Hatcher, son of Christy and Wesley Hatcher.
Freshman Attendant: Mary Grace Gause, daughter of Kerry and Shane Gilmore, and Lee Gause, escorted by Camden Bruner, son of Erin and Jason French, and Amber and Brandon Bruner.
