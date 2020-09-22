Homecoming activities set at Marianna High School

Marianna High School’s Homecoming is set for Friday, Sept. 25, beginning with the parade at 3 p.m.

A pre-game crowning ceremony starts at 6:15 p.m., and kickoff is at 7 p.m., when the Bulldogs take on the Walton Braves.

Parade entries will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 23. Log into mhs.jcsb.org or e-mail debbie.dryden@jcsb.org for entry.

The 2020 MHS Homecoming Court includes:

Senior Homecoming Queen Candidates: Briana Autman, daughter of Jennifer and Hollie Autman, escorted by Willtaye Young, son of Keysha Barnes; Lucinda Clark-Hussey, daughter of Amanda Clark and Tory Hussey, escorted by Blake Barber, son of Steffani and Duane Barber; Kaley Dunn, daughter of Kim and Chris Dunn, escorted by Troy Medlin, son of Alisha and Jeremy Medlin; Sydney Powell, daughter of Shannon and Doug Powell, escorted by Brady Donaldson, son of Brooke and John Donaldson; and Diamond Vann, daughter of Latrena Vann; escorted by Charles Davis III, son of Katrice and Charles Davis.