Hometown Hearing Care – A hometown service with an ear to the future

A little over two years ago, Hometown Hearing Care opened at 4297 Third Ave., in Marianna. Since that time the business has gone through Hurricane Michael and the current pandemic.
“We really were lucky,” Dr. Otwell, audiologist and owner of Hometown Hearing Care, commented about his roof, window and structural damage, plus the many trees that had fallen.
“I actually couldn’t get into the office for three days,” he continued. Dr. Otwell explained how it took him two days to cut his way into where his parents live on Peanut Road.
“My parents lost about 75 pine trees,” he added. Otwell’s house in Chipley had a tree on it and some fence damage, too. “I lost three shingles on my rental house near Lynn Haven and didn’t even have to have the roof replaced,” he continued. “There was less damage with it than my house in Chipley.”
Dr. Otwell made it through Hurricane Michael only to deal with COVID-19.
“We are still considered essential,” he continued. “An interesting fact is most don’t realize that hearing is that important.”
Dr. Otwell explained how some of the elderly lost their hearing aids during the hurricane: some had water damage; and some are just gone. However, there were companies that reached out to the community.
Starkey offered to replace hearing aids lost during Hurricane Michael free of charge, regardless of manufacturer. Ten patients that see Dr. Otwell took advantage of this opportunity.
Rayovac sent Dr. Otwell a large box of batteries to provide to patients for their hearing aids.
“Anyone that came in I gave batteries, because that was just one less thing they had to worry about,” he added. “Anytime that I can get something, I pass it on,” Dr. Otwell shared about his love for the community he was raised in. In fact, one of benefits that Dr. Otwell brings to the table is the longevity of his relationships with companies like these.
“We do everything from diapers to Depends in my office,” Dr Otwell shared. This includes newborn screenings, children, adults, and elderly. “We are the only ones qualified to do children,” he continued. “We do hearing tests and if they need hearing aids we will recommend them,” he pointed out stressing that it is strictly a recommendation and there are no pressure sells. However, if you are ready to purchase a hearing aid, Dr. Otwell has the education to help you. He elaborated about how hearing aids are becoming more and more high tech to the point of being smaller and in the ear so that they do not interfere with COVID masks. As far as insurance coverage goes, Dr. Otwell explained, “There are more and more third parties coming into play now.” “Actually, Medicaid is doing more purchasing of hearing aids,” he added.
Dr. Otwell is sensitive to the current needs related to COVID-19. In his office there is social distancing. They allow 15 minutes between patients and do a thorough cleaning of not only the equipment, but the room, waiting room and everything necessary according to CDC rules. The patient’s temperature is taken upon arrival. He ensures his temperature and the temperature of his staff is taken morning and noon. Dr. Otwell does government work also. However, for almost a year the government has shut down patient referrals.
As far as future plans go Dr. Otwell is considering adding CDB oil for relief of tinnitus and stress. Tinnitus, which is the perception of noise or a ringing in the ears, affects many people. While there is no cure for tinnitus, Dr. Otwell has been reading studies on how CDB oil, which is a derivate from the cannabis plant, may provide relief for some patients. He is looking at partnering with a company in Panama City that has two shops. Before moving forward Dr. Otwell will be taking some courses to become more educated. “I have an audiology friend, who is big into it down in the Sarasota area, and who is helping me by giving me information,” he elaborated. Dr. Otwell is content with conducting more research and moving forward methodically for his patients at this time.
Dr. Otwell explained how a big study was conducted by the University of Mississippi years ago. “I recently read an article that American Speech and Hearing put out where they are recommending with the masks that every school system should consider amplifying the classrooms,” The original study’s findings showed improvement in the scores of every student and also reduced teacher fatigue, sick time and sore throats. He explained that a child’s hearing is more acute, but their learning skills are not the same as that of an adult, who would be able to fill in the words that weren’t completely audible. He looks forward to working with the Jackson County School Board on his ideas and the benefits of implementation in grades K-6.
Dr. Larry Otwell is a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and Board Certified in Audiology. Dr. Otwell’s certificate is in Clinical Competency from American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. A graduate of Graceville High School and Chipola College, Dr. Otwell earned a Master’s degree from Florida State University and a Doctorate from the University of Florida. He went on to serve as a Commissioned Corps Officer for the Indian Health Services in Alaska for three years, and later as a Captain in the Army Reserve for six years. Dr. Otwell purchased Audiology Consultants of Panama City about 18 years ago. He also provides services to Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists in Chipley. He moved back to the area to be close to his family.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 850-372-4468. Visit the City of Marianna’s website, www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News, to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the city of Marianna.
