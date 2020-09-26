Hometown Hearing Care – A hometown service with an ear to the future

Dr. Otwell is sensitive to the current needs related to COVID-19. In his office there is social distancing. They allow 15 minutes between patients and do a thorough cleaning of not only the equipment, but the room, waiting room and everything necessary according to CDC rules. The patient’s temperature is taken upon arrival. He ensures his temperature and the temperature of his staff is taken morning and noon. Dr. Otwell does government work also. However, for almost a year the government has shut down patient referrals.

As far as future plans go Dr. Otwell is considering adding CDB oil for relief of tinnitus and stress. Tinnitus, which is the perception of noise or a ringing in the ears, affects many people. While there is no cure for tinnitus, Dr. Otwell has been reading studies on how CDB oil, which is a derivate from the cannabis plant, may provide relief for some patients. He is looking at partnering with a company in Panama City that has two shops. Before moving forward Dr. Otwell will be taking some courses to become more educated. “I have an audiology friend, who is big into it down in the Sarasota area, and who is helping me by giving me information,” he elaborated. Dr. Otwell is content with conducting more research and moving forward methodically for his patients at this time.