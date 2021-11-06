Hoops dream becomes reality

Two former Marianna residents, Grady Snell Jr., now of Columbus, Georgia, and Reginald Swilley, now living in California, were two of the main people responsible for the fact that the McLane’s Community Center on Clay Street now has NBA-style professional rims and goals on its outdoor basketball court.
On Friday, Oct. 29, a dedication and unveiling ceremony was held to thank the city and its public works crew for the labor they expended installing that equipment, and to thank Reginald Swilley for the gift as well as Grady Snell for the role he and his 501©3 played in making things happen.
Reginald Swilley set up a foundation in his parents’ names some time ago, the Earnest and Erma Swilley Fund. It’s meant to help young people thrive.
He grew up in Marianna’s West End community and had played countless hours of basketball at the McLane Center. For a couple of years, he’d been wanting to get some new basketball goals and rims for the center, and he found out something recently that propelled him to finally push ahead with the project quickly: He learned from his brother, the Rev. Crushall Swilley that, for some time, the existing goals were set higher than regulation.
They should have been 10 feet high, but they were at 11 feet. The city had set them higher to avoid having to repeatedly replace the goals because enthusiastic players could, and had, inadvertently damaged them when dunking the ball, he’d heard.
Swilley found that disturbing. How could young players really hone their skills for regulation basketball under that circumstance, he wondered. It brought to mind his younger sister, also a Marianna native, that went on to become a college basketball star. She’d sharpened her skills at the center years ago when the goals were at the proper height.
“My little sister, Marcie Swilley Washington, went to the University of Central Florida and she’s in the hall of fame there for basketball,” he recalled. “She led scoring for her team, and held that highest score record — it was higher than the men’s high — for many years. Her record was only recently broken. She spent all her summers in Marianna playing on that court.”
He wondered how things would have turned out for her if she’d been shooting all those summers for 11 feet at the McLane Center. He got busy making his dream come true. “I want that to be the best court in the area and I think that will be a great thing for Marianna to have,” Swilley said this week.
He needed to run the money through a non-profit. At that point, he got in touch with Grady Snell Jr., the founder and CEO of Global Association of Buffalo Soldiers and President of the Gilmore Academy and Jackson County Training School (JCTS) Youth Organization, a 501©3. The men knew each other from their days as students at JCTS. Snell graduated there in 1968, and Swilley in 1970.
Snell arranged to have the city of Marianna’s work crew install the rims and goals, with those gifts and some new basketballs worth roughly $5,500.
Swilley watched the dedication ceremony live on Facebook this week and said he was deeply satisfied with the project. He and his brother, the Rev. Crushall Swilley, have memories of and connections to the center that go beyond basketball.
“Our father, Earnest Swilley, and our uncle Alfonso were brick masons and they were a big part of building the community center,” Reginald Swilley said. “It means a lot to us to have some hand in making things better there for its future. For the coaches and kids that came through JCTS, that was our community basketball court. I honed my craft on that basketball court, and I can’t wait to get down there and shoot those hoops.”
He was a little too busy to get down here for the dedication — business is booming in his world. He owns the Minority Business Consortium in California’s Silicon Valley. It’s a consulting firm that helps ensure there’s a diverse contracting pool with significant minority representation in the mix there.