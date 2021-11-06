Hoops dream becomes reality

Swilley found that disturbing. How could young players really hone their skills for regulation basketball under that circumstance, he wondered. It brought to mind his younger sister, also a Marianna native, that went on to become a college basketball star. She’d sharpened her skills at the center years ago when the goals were at the proper height.

“My little sister, Marcie Swilley Washington, went to the University of Central Florida and she’s in the hall of fame there for basketball,” he recalled. “She led scoring for her team, and held that highest score record — it was higher than the men’s high — for many years. Her record was only recently broken. She spent all her summers in Marianna playing on that court.”

He wondered how things would have turned out for her if she’d been shooting all those summers for 11 feet at the McLane Center. He got busy making his dream come true. “I want that to be the best court in the area and I think that will be a great thing for Marianna to have,” Swilley said this week.