Horntail snails join pythons and lionfish as a Florida pest

"We brought the initial population in. That will be our research population. Everything else dies," Smith said.

He said the snails previously have been intercepted at ports, but this is the first time it's been found roaming properties in Florida.

"They'll hitchhike on just about anything," Smith said. "At a port, for instance, you're looking inside the container. What's the plant material? What's the produce? What are the things that are inside the container that might have a pest on them? Well the snail is perfectly happy to just camp out on the outside of the container and kind of travel around the world that way."

And while inspectors look for pests in produce, Smith said the snails can also cling to other materials like stone, tile and marble.

And despite their small size, they eat a lot.

"It will eat hundreds of different plants," Smith said, adding that researchers have watched quarantined horntail snails eat. "You put a head of lettuce in there and they will go to town on that lettuce. It will be gone in hours. Voraciously feeders for sure."

And they reproduce quickly. Smith said the snails lay an average of about 20 to 30 eggs at a time, and can lay eggs up to 30 times a year.