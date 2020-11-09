Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day is Saturday

Amnesty Day for household hazardous waste in Jackson County is Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The free event is meant to give local households a free opportunity to get rid of unwanted items such as large, non-functioning appliances, computers, televisions, and electronics, as well as hazardous household materials, including things like leftover pesticides, engine degreasers, stale gasoline, paint and paint thinners, batteries, solvents, anti-freeze, insecticides, used oil, brake fluid and pool chemicals.

Using all applicable handing instructions, bring the materials to the county’s recycling facility at 3530 Wiley Drive during the hours listed. The free collection, recycling, treatment and disposal event is meant only for households and local governmental entities, not commercial/industrial businesses.

However, such wastes will be accepted at a reduced charge from small businesses, schools, growers and others deemed conditionally-exempt small quantity generators. The drop-off by such entities must be scheduled by calling the recycling center at 718-0437 or Parks and Recycling Director Rett Daniels at 718-5210.

No gas cylinders or explosives will be accepted in any case.