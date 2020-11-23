Human remains discovered, investigation continues

Investigation continues in the discovery of human remains last week in the Alford community.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, a citizen of the Alford community discovered human skeletal remains while clearing a wooded portion of his property.
Investigators arrived on scene and summoned the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office. Portions of the remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, JCSO continued searching for additional evidence and discovered additional items of evidentiary value concealed by the earth.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab along with Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K-9 units that are trained in recovering deceased human remains were summoned to assist in recovering the items.
During the recovery, additional skeletal remains were found scattered throughout the densely wooded area. The additional remains and other evidence gathered at the scene will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The identity of the decedent is currently unknown, officials said in a press release, but missing persons cases have led investigators to a potential identity.
JCSO is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to accurately identify the decedent before releasing any names. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided.
Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts expressed his thanks to the citizen that found and reported the remains, as well as to the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and his Crime Lab and Search and Rescue Teams for their extensive support efforts in the case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!