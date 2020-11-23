Human remains discovered, investigation continues

Investigation continues in the discovery of human remains last week in the Alford community.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, a citizen of the Alford community discovered human skeletal remains while clearing a wooded portion of his property.

Investigators arrived on scene and summoned the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office. Portions of the remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, JCSO continued searching for additional evidence and discovered additional items of evidentiary value concealed by the earth.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab along with Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K-9 units that are trained in recovering deceased human remains were summoned to assist in recovering the items.

During the recovery, additional skeletal remains were found scattered throughout the densely wooded area. The additional remains and other evidence gathered at the scene will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.