Hurricane Ian heads in

With some uncertainty still in play at deadline for this edition as to the big storm’s eventual target, Hurricane Ian continued churning toward Cuba and Florida at that time.

Predictions were that it would likely be a major hurricane, Category 3 or stronger with some winds potentially reaching 120 miles per hour, at some point in its path landward in the U.S. after potentially first striking Cuba.

Although early Monday morning advisories suggested that the storm could make landfall in or near the Big Bend along the western coast of Florida’s north-central peninsula mid-week, Jackson County was within the predicted larger outlying-impact areas at deadline. In late-morning Monday update, Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated that Levy County, roughly 200 miles southeast of Jackson County, was the possible landfall point. But the diameter of the storm, he said, was roughly 500 miles across and that outlying areas could feel its impact up to 36 hours ahead of landfall.

Well ahead of this storm’s formation, Jackson County Commissioners had taken steps earlier this month which makes the community a bit more prepared for the aftermath if this or any other storm lands here.

On Sept. 13, the board approved post-disaster staging-area agreements with McNeil Technologies in Graceville, with Florida Public Utilities in Marianna, with the town of Grand Ridge, and with the town of Alford. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Keith Maddox was also working with additional entities elsewhere in the county toward reaching similar arrangements at that time.

At that same meeting, the county board also approved a contract with Debris Tech, the company that would monitor post-storm debris removal activities to ensure that the contractors hired for that task do it right. Debris Tech is expected to “coordinate with the county and the disaster debris collector(s) to ensure a compliant, well managed, and organized approach to debris collection and disposal within FEMA guidelines,” county staff had written in a press release after the Sept. 13 meeting. “Services include monitoring debris collections in the field, temporary debris management sites, and residential debris drop-off sites, as well as data reporting and other related services,” the release continued.

The contractor is also expected to provide suggestions and assistance with implementing recommendations to improve efficiency.

Tropical Storm Ian formed last Friday from Tropical Disturbance Nine and initially most forecast models had it strengthening into a hurricane and potentially curling toward Ft. Myers after striking Cuba, although weather folks almost always cautioned and heavily stressed that there was a high degree of uncertainty. That general viewpoint continued until early Sunday morning, when the shifting storm’s latest movements suggested it could, instead, head for some point along the Panhandle. The cone of potential landfall was still wide at that point-it included south-central Florida as well as Pensacola and even south Alabama.

Those two primary predictions continued until Monday, when focus narrowed somewhat to the north-central peninsula after the storm’s strength had rapidly intensified overnight Sunday to the point that it became a hurricane. Forecasters continued to warn residents all along the state to be prepared for storm-force winds.

In Monday’s early advisory, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on its National Hurricane Center website advised such.

“Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required…”

As of early Monday morning, there were no plans to close local schools at any point this week but school officials continued to monitor the situation with potential to make a change as the storm approached. The school board office at 850-482-1200 has an inclement weather line to advise of any such decisions.

Residents all along the western side of the state were urged to prepare or double-check their existing hurricane kits, secure property, keep their auto fuel tanks full, and establish evacuation plans in case they were needed.

The county’s staging-area agreements give the local government assurance it has places to set up emergency responders, food and water providers, mobile warehouses, and others associated with storm recovery if Ian—or any other storm—makes landfall here.

JACKSON COUNTY CONTACTS

In preparation of Hurricane Ian, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners reminds the public of the various avenues of contact for the county. In the event of an emergency, along with local and national news sources, the citizens of Jackson County are encouraged to use the following list for county updates, information, and inquiries.

Note: The two Emergency Management numbers in the list below will only be live in the event of an E.O.C. activation and are only to be used during Level 1 activation.

Emergency Management (LEVEL 1 ACTIVATION): (850) 718-0019, (850) 718-0020

JCBOCC Office: 850-482-9633

Facebook: Jackson County Board of County Commissioners

JCBOCC Address: 2864 Madison St. Marianna, Fl. 32446