Hurricane Michael book nets $$$ for Marianna

And a few weeks after Hurricane Sally came through, and in fact nearly to the day of Hurricane Michael’s arrival two years ago, Hurricane Delta was making for the Gulf coast and Louisiana. Some rain and brisk wind were in the local forecast as well.

Dennis was keeping watch on that as landfall drew closer.

Dennis said there was a time after Hurricane Michael that she often forbade anyone to use the word “hurricane” in her presence. She was still in that mode when Hurricane Sally started moving toward land.

She said she finally came out of that shell she’d built around her.

“It didn’t compare to Michael, but after Hurricane Sally came, it did wake me up out of that daze,” she said. “I was in denial or something, I guess, or maybe it was because it wasn’t headed straight at us that I let myself believe it wasn’t going to be so much. I couldn’t believe, looking back, that I could be in that place after what had happened with Hurricane Michael. But I’m not there anymore. Now I’m watching the news, I’m keeping up and facing up that this can happen and that we need to be prepared. Maybe we won’t see another Michael, but we all need to watch the weather and pay attention.”