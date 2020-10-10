Hurricane Michael book nets $$$ for Marianna

Marianna Municipal Development Director Kay Keel Dennis wrote a book last year about the hurricane that wrecked her hometown and the surrounding Jackson County community in October of 2018.
“Surviving Hurricane Michael: A Community’s Story of Devastation, Survival and Hope for Recovery” is its title and subtitle.
She’s sold 400 hundred copies so far, and that without the benefit of the many area signing events that had to be cancelled because of COVID-19.
But she’s not making a dime on the $20 volume, which she wrote on her own time.
Instead, she’s giving all the profits to her city. Prompted to write the book by Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett, Dennis was committed to giving her town the money from the moment she sat down and wrote the first words.
The total gained after expenses comes to about $5,000 so far, and she continues to sell at signing events and in various venues.
She has two of those coming up soon.
On Nov. 5 at noon, a Friends of the Library group in Washington County has organized a signing for her at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley. It’s located at 1285 Jackson Avenue.
And on Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., she’ll be at Living Life Repurposed for a signing. The business is located at 4540 Lafayette St. (Suite F) in Marianna.
She and Marianna’s administrative leaders sat down as the book profits were coming in to talk about exactly how her contribution would be spent.
And a decision has been reached. The choice will let her gift literally grow through generations, long past her lifespan.
The money will be used to plant oak trees, so that a canopy can begin anew along some downtown roadways where so many oaks in Marianna were destroyed in the hurricane she wrote about in her book.
The volume follows the lives of several people as they coped with the hurricane’s physical damage and its emotional toll, and worked to get their live back in order.
She interviewed more than 100 people in preparing her material, and focused on several whose experiences in many ways mirrored the crises faced by many, but also had unique elements that set their stories apart.
Dennis said she looks back on those early post-Michael days often, marveling at times when she recalls how the community and supporters banded together in recovery, and yet not surprised that it happened that way.
It’s what she expected of her beloved hometown, home county, and the organizations that rally ‘round in times like those.
A few weeks before today’s second anniversary of that storm, Hurricane Sally moved slowly in to drench the local area with a long period of outlying rain as it headed landward and into the area of Pensacola and Gulf Shores, Alabama. It caused some flooding at her house. Three rooms had water in them. That was worse than the damage she’d personally had in Hurricane Michael.
And a few weeks after Hurricane Sally came through, and in fact nearly to the day of Hurricane Michael’s arrival two years ago, Hurricane Delta was making for the Gulf coast and Louisiana. Some rain and brisk wind were in the local forecast as well.
Dennis was keeping watch on that as landfall drew closer.
Dennis said there was a time after Hurricane Michael that she often forbade anyone to use the word “hurricane” in her presence. She was still in that mode when Hurricane Sally started moving toward land.
She said she finally came out of that shell she’d built around her.
“It didn’t compare to Michael, but after Hurricane Sally came, it did wake me up out of that daze,” she said. “I was in denial or something, I guess, or maybe it was because it wasn’t headed straight at us that I let myself believe it wasn’t going to be so much. I couldn’t believe, looking back, that I could be in that place after what had happened with Hurricane Michael. But I’m not there anymore. Now I’m watching the news, I’m keeping up and facing up that this can happen and that we need to be prepared. Maybe we won’t see another Michael, but we all need to watch the weather and pay attention.”
She’s hoping she never has to write of another hurricane coming to her home community but hopes that the profits from book she has already penned will help return some of the beauty that has for so long contributed to its charm.
The book is available on Amazon.com, at Marianna City Hall, at Living Life Repurposed, and potentially other venues over time. No matter where one buys it, she’ll sign it at city hall if you miss a community signing event. She’s got permission to receive you there for the purpose during weekday business hours. Just call first to make sure she’s there and available in the moment.
Dennis said, though, that she does have another kind of book in the works that is focused on a different kind of storm. It’s set in a fictional northwest Florida town. It’s called Clementine. It’s a romance novel/thriller. It involves storms of the heart.
