Hurricane Michael inspired expanded mission to help

From the lessons learned in Hurricane Michael, Evangel Church has now launched Evangel Compassion Ministries. It provides assistance to other rural communities that have been impacted by storms by providing relief teams, food distribution and any other items necessary for relief efforts.
Those lessons started just days after Evangel moved into its new 48.5 acre location at 4792 Highway 90, property which was the former District Campgrounds of the Assemblies of God. That happened on Oct. 7, 2018.
On Oct. 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael came ashore and damaged much of that property. But the church didn’t just focus on repairing its own assets. There was a mission to fulfill, one at the core of its purpose as a faith-and-service-based entity.
Evangel Lead Pastor LaVon Pettis, who has filled that role for more than two decades, provided the above and following information about how the church members worked with others in service to the devastated community.
The day after the storm, Evangel began helping the helpers. Ministering to the local first responders and those who came from around the U.S. to help in the aftermath of the hurricane, Evangel’s mission was to provide food and rest to those assisting the community. During this time, Evangel provided 300 meals three times a day, with many of the meals being delivered to agencies in Marianna, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Sneads, Alford and Malone.
During the first days of the storm, from a temporarily propane-run kitchen, food was prepared by lantern until the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to procure a generator to provide power. Jim’s restaurant and the Salt Block restaurant called and provided items to assist with feeding, Pettis said.
One of the companies that supplies product to Anderson Columbia came with a full semi and cook team for three days to provide a much-needed rest to the Evangel volunteers. Many donors from inside and outside of the community provided monetary donations.
An unexpected blessing came from a television personality from the show, “Street Outlaws,” Pettis said. The Reaper showed up one day with his motorhome and a large trailer filled with supplies. During his week-long stay, he and his wife (who stayed an extra week), traveled to Dothan multiple times and continued to bring supplies. He also reached out to his television-based fans with live feeds to request assistance for this community.
Along with feeding the community, Evangel was able to house the engineering team that was assisting West Florida Electric with a power restoration plan. Housing was also provided for many of the debris removal teams that were in the area. The Evangel campus gymnasium became a relief distribution center for the community, as well as sleeping quarters for volunteer relief workers.
To continue the recovery mission, Evangel is now assisting the North Florida Inland Recovery team by providing it office space on the campus.
The experience informed the Evangel team, sharpening its knowledge of the most important needs that surface in such crises and how those needs can best be met. It also left the group certain that its mission must, going forward, expand to other places and people in the world. These are some of the factors that gave rise to Evangel Compassion Ministries. As the Atlantic hurricane season continues to bring strong and destructive storms to the Gulf coast of the nation, they’ll have no shortage of opportunities to serve.
