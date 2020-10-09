Hurricane Michael inspired expanded mission to help

From the lessons learned in Hurricane Michael, Evangel Church has now launched Evangel Compassion Ministries. It provides assistance to other rural communities that have been impacted by storms by providing relief teams, food distribution and any other items necessary for relief efforts.

Those lessons started just days after Evangel moved into its new 48.5 acre location at 4792 Highway 90, property which was the former District Campgrounds of the Assemblies of God. That happened on Oct. 7, 2018.

On Oct. 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael came ashore and damaged much of that property. But the church didn’t just focus on repairing its own assets. There was a mission to fulfill, one at the core of its purpose as a faith-and-service-based entity.

Evangel Lead Pastor LaVon Pettis, who has filled that role for more than two decades, provided the above and following information about how the church members worked with others in service to the devastated community.