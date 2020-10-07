Hutton awarded gold stars for spring 2020 at The Citadel

Hunter Hutton of Marianna is one of the nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester at The Citadel.

The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled; but recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.